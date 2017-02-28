For those simple types of changes, I like to amend the original commit, rather than make a new one. Of course, I come from using `git send-email` to send patches to a mailing list, where you are expected to send "[PATCH v2]" after you get feedback.
Three features I'd want before using it:
1) Rather than triggering Sedy immediately on a reviewer comment, I'd like the trigger to be the original requester reacting to the comment with a thumbs-up. The requester knows what they're trying to say, and they should decide if the changes get made.
2) I wish there were an option to restrict it to comments for supported languages. Your examples are just changing markdown (not code), and I think rightfully so — I can easily see this tool becoming a way for a senior dev reviewer to attempt to avoid the back-and-forth with a junior dev by just posting some complex code substitutions... substitutions which could easily screw things up.
3) sed replacement actually seems too powerful for this job. For instance, if I want to make a replacement like:
s/**bold** thing/**bold thing**/
For third point: it is actually the case! We have not implemented all the features of sed for this reason.
I keep the two first points to my list of requested features, it's very interesting!
I will not use this, but I can say this is an amazing piece of hackership.
Any particular reason to not use it? Just to know if we can improve something.
The project is still young and we'll implement in priority what save time to developers.
Maybe doing the reverse, if a change is made through inline edit automatically add a comment with the specific change made.
I just can foresee undesired consequences. Someone not escaping their sed correctly (I.e. they try to replace a string with a slash or apostrophe)
All of that is explained on the article.
