Show HN: Sedy, a GitHub Bot Bringing Linux Sed to Code Reviews (marmelab.com)
28 points by Kmaschta 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





I share with fiatjaf's sentiment; this is an amazingly cool piece of hackery (that will probably be very useful to many people), but I won't use it.

For those simple types of changes, I like to amend the original commit, rather than make a new one. Of course, I come from using `git send-email` to send patches to a mailing list, where you are expected to send "[PATCH v2]" after you get feedback.

Cool! Looks like a genuinely useful tool, reducing some pretty common friction within the code review process.

Three features I'd want before using it:

1) Rather than triggering Sedy immediately on a reviewer comment, I'd like the trigger to be the original requester reacting to the comment with a thumbs-up. The requester knows what they're trying to say, and they should decide if the changes get made.

2) I wish there were an option to restrict it to comments for supported languages. Your examples are just changing markdown (not code), and I think rightfully so — I can easily see this tool becoming a way for a senior dev reviewer to attempt to avoid the back-and-forth with a junior dev by just posting some complex code substitutions... substitutions which could easily screw things up.

3) sed replacement actually seems too powerful for this job. For instance, if I want to make a replacement like:

    s/**bold** thing/**bold thing**/
...I really don't want to try escaping that without feedback. I'd rather have direct string replacement without regex than the full power of sed. This probably goes against your design goals, but for me it would be much more useful.

Thank you very much for your feedback.

For third point: it is actually the case! We have not implemented all the features of sed for this reason.

I keep the two first points to my list of requested features, it's very interesting!

Whoa.

I will not use this, but I can say this is an amazing piece of hackership.

Thanks!

Any particular reason to not use it? Just to know if we can improve something.

Well, it doesn't solve any particular problem for me, I guess it is because I'm just a hobbyist not managing lots of GitHub repos and pull requests.

Does s:/bin:/usr/bin:g work?

The global flag is planned to edit an entire file. And be able to change the separator could be a very nice feature! Thanks for the idea.

The project is still young and we'll implement in priority what save time to developers.

You might also consider the "i" case insensitivity flag.

It's in the pipeline!

I know in bitbucket and others have a nice feature that allows you to edit code inline on the web browser and commit the changes - wouldn't that be a safer approach than editing via commenting? I don't think it would take much more time either.

Maybe doing the reverse, if a change is made through inline edit automatically add a comment with the specific change made.

I just can foresee undesired consequences. Someone not escaping their sed correctly (I.e. they try to replace a string with a slash or apostrophe)

GitHub has that feature too. But it's a lot of context switching to edit the file, commit and return to your code review where you'll need to build the code architecture in your head again.

All of that is explained on the article.

