Show HN: Xtensor: C++14 tensor expression library with numpy-style broadcasting
4 points
by
SylvainCorlay
18 minutes ago
maartenbreddels
12 minutes ago
How does the performance compare to say Eigen? Obviously you go Nd, while Eigen does 1 and 2d only. But would it make sense to benchmark it against other libraries like Eigen?
SylvainCorlay
10 minutes ago
At the moment, we don't have SIMD acceleration, but we are working on it. See the `xsimd` companion project which is at the foundation of the SIMD acceleration work.
