Shell's 1991 warning: climate changing ‘faster than at any time since ice age’
(
theguardian.com
)
29 points
by
jonathansizz
2 hours ago
|
1 comment
voidz
17 minutes ago
"Oh no, how will we ever wrap a narrative around this one?!"
-- 97% of all scientists according to "CNN" - /s
