Josef – A robot who learns how to draw (github.com)
https://fatiherikli.github.io/josef/ doesn't seem to be working. It's just displaying a plain white page.

I don't really understand this, what exactly is it learning?

Learning the path of drawing. Works like an L-system grammar but rewriting by a neural network instead. https://www.wikiwand.com/en/L-system

