Josef – A robot who learns how to draw
10 points
by
fatiherikli
3 hours ago
3 comments
jstanley
16 minutes ago
https://fatiherikli.github.io/josef/
doesn't seem to be working. It's just displaying a plain white page.
jordanwallwork
44 minutes ago
I don't really understand this, what exactly is it learning?
fatiherikli
30 minutes ago
Learning the path of drawing. Works like an L-system grammar but rewriting by a neural network instead.
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/L-system
