How Classical Cryptography Will Survive Quantum Computers (nautil.us)
There's an important thing that the article fails to mention: Fighting "Quantum with Quantum" might sound nice, but it's not only expensive, it doesn't work.

The idea here is to use so-called Quantum Key Distribution where photons are transmitted over a physical line and the laws of physics guarantee its security.

But there's a problem (ok, there are many problems): Quantum Key Distribution relies on an authenticated channel that is simply assumed to already exists. How do you get that authenticated channel? Nobody knows.

(Apart from that QKD would be hugely expensive, wouldn't work over wifi or mobile connections and would have pretty severe distance limits, which all make a "Quantum Internet" a ridiculous enterprise - but the authenticated channel really kills the whole thing as a solution for Quantum Computer attacks.)

The article references a date in the future as if it has already happened:

> In April 2017, the National Institute of Standards and Technology followed suit, starting a public vetting process lasting 4 to 6 years.

Glitch in the matrix

