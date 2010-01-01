reply
In Peopleware, DeMarco and Lister write:
Count on the best people outperforming the worst by about 10:1.
Count on the best performer being about 2.5 times better than the median performer.
Count on the half that are better-than-median performers outdoing the other half by more than 2:1.
The best people outperform the average by 10x.
Yes, it's obvious that some people are getting a lot more done, but it's very hard to quantify and vulnerable to social engineering. It can be hard to spot quieter people working effectively, and it's really hard to quantify those who spend their time helping others or improving team effectiveness or business communication.
Or the other extreme, people who overengineer everything in anticipation of a future that will never come.
In short, as the saying goes: Decisiveness is overrated.[0]
[0] https://github.com/globalcitizen/taoup
