I've had experience with Jira (which has all the schnazzy charts, customization and integrations, but slowness and usability seems to be a common complaint) and a bit of Trello for personal stuff. There's Trello, Github Projects, Youtrack, Wrike, daPulse, Asana, Pivotal Tracker, Basecamnp, Blossom and the list goes on. I get that each probably has its pros/cons, but has the landscape changed in the recent years so that some are clearly ahead of the rest of the pack? E.g. is there any reason to use Jira anymore with all these other options? Thanks