Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Alfred Workflow to switch windows (github.com)
3 points by mandrigin 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I made a small and fast Alfred workflow to switch windows and Safari tabs. It uses native app companion, so it is much faster than similar versions.

Find both the source code (Swift 3) and the binary on GitHub.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: