Show HN: Alfred Workflow to switch windows
mandrigin
7 minutes ago
I made a small and fast Alfred workflow to switch windows and Safari tabs. It uses native app companion, so it is much faster than similar versions.
Find both the source code (Swift 3) and the binary on GitHub.
Find both the source code (Swift 3) and the binary on GitHub.
