Ask HN: What do you do when coffee stops working?

I still drink coffee quite often, especially when I'm doing an all-nighter. But it seems like its just become a habit, with no benefit felt.

When I'm tired, usually on a day after being up working all night, I take a 200mg caffiene pill (Generic Vivarin), & that seems to help a bit- no real perk, but just less groggy enough to notice.

I've heard people recommend Yerba Mate in place of coffee, for people with high caffeine tolerances, but it too, doesn't provide the desired boost/pep.

I've been lurking on r/nootropics, but haven't decided yet to try anything mentioned there.

Ideas?