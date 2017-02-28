With that in mind, I key quote for me in the article was this:
>To help spur internal disruption, the company keeps tabs on 2,000 technology ventures, using about 100 in pilot programs that will eventually join the firm’s growing ecosystem of partners.
I think there will be a role emerging within Enterprises, (sort of like an "insurance broker" who finds the best coverage options among a sea of choices), that will be responsible for surveying new technologies that could potentially help the firm, and running pilot programs to see how they potentially help make the org. more efficient or more competitive.
One could argue that this is really the CTOs role, and it is, but often CTOs are focused on building their own technology, or maintaining existing legacy systems, and not so much on finding and implementing new technology that has not yet hit the main stream. So, at least the focus needs to shift.
