Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
JPMorgan Software Does in Seconds What Took Lawyers Many Hours (bloomberg.com)
34 points by antouank 6 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





You've likely heard the quote that "every company is a technology company", mostly used in the context of companies needing to be doing everything they can to leverage and exploit new technology, or they'll be left in the dust by more proactive competitors.

With that in mind, I key quote for me in the article was this:

>To help spur internal disruption, the company keeps tabs on 2,000 technology ventures, using about 100 in pilot programs that will eventually join the firm’s growing ecosystem of partners.

I think there will be a role emerging within Enterprises, (sort of like an "insurance broker" who finds the best coverage options among a sea of choices), that will be responsible for surveying new technologies that could potentially help the firm, and running pilot programs to see how they potentially help make the org. more efficient or more competitive.

One could argue that this is really the CTOs role, and it is, but often CTOs are focused on building their own technology, or maintaining existing legacy systems, and not so much on finding and implementing new technology that has not yet hit the main stream. So, at least the focus needs to shift.

reply


There are a growing number of consultants who have realized that a model exists helping enterprises work with startups.

reply


This makes me wonder if we'll be entering a legal world that's complex to the degree that only computers can understand it.

reply


And a world where if your contract does not meet with the approval of the computer, you are screwed with no recourse just like you are when Paypal decides to freeze your account because one of their algos detected "fraud"

reply


I would like to see what's behind the hood. Since JPM is a bank I guess they used SAP HANA using the text analysis services... but I would like to know a bit more about the project.

Any pointers?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: