DCompute – Native heterogeneous computing for D – is here
(
github.com
)
2 points
by
arunc
18 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
arunc
13 minutes ago
The actual announcement was on [1]. Are the posts to forum.dlang.org blocked on HN? I tried posting [1] several times without any luck.
[1]
http://forum.dlang.org/thread/ajceenphyrbvgyzvnrrq@forum.dla...
reply
