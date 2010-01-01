Store.js was originally released on HN in 2010 :) https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=1468802
It's live on tens of thousands of websites (like cnn.com!) and has seen lots of improvements over the years.
Store.js version 2 is a full revamp with pluggable storage (it will automatically fall back to one that works in every scenario by default), pluggable extra functionality (like expiration, default values, common array/object operations, etc), and fully cross-browser automatic testing using saucelabs.com.
Feel free to ask any questions! I'm going to sleep now, but I'll make sure to answer in the AM.
Cheers!
