History of Information
1 point
by
nopinsight
12 minutes ago
2 comments
TheVip
5 minutes ago
I came to know about this some months ago but I forgot...Thanks anyways!
nopinsight
10 minutes ago
From 2,800,000 BCE to the present.
Recommended to me by @dredmorbius
