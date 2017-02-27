Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
‘What Do You Think Is the Most Important Problem Facing This Country Today?’ (nytimes.com)
Seems to me that it is none of the things in that diagram, and there is a sort of supraproblem above all of those, which is the ongoing and increasing societal rejection of knowledge and facts.

It's not just anti-intellectualism, it is more like "anti-realityism", in which simple things aren't knowable, in which facts and opinions aren't different.

We've gone from corporate propaganda like "global warming isn't real", which is a lie but an understandable one, to this incomprehensible new state of "What is the murder rate? How high is unemployment? What is the purity of the drinking water? THESE THINGS ARE NOT KNOWABLE!!! ANY VALUE MAY BE ADVOCATED!!"

And literally not one problem on that list can be solved in such an environment...

This is only seen as a problem if the experts are seen as beneficial.

For instance, even on HN people love to take potshots at nutritional guidelines that resulted in low-fat/high-sugar diets, or boneheaded regulation holding back [new cool disruptive thing]. It's not even relevant why (if the experts were just wrong, or bought off, or what), but the more examples you see, the less you'll just trust what "the establishment" tells you.

I'm really surprised healthcare isn't an bigger concern for people. Even while having good employer provided health benefits, I'm still worried about the costs --to employer or to out of pocket payers.

It's really something which needs to be brought under control. Without healthcare we don't have healthy Americans in the workforce.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Death_of_Expertise

Unless an aware public is the problem. The first step in defining a new reality is destroying any current reality. Not everyone wants truth and facts. People, paticularly the US public, enjoy myths. They want to live the fantasy. They really dont see disconnection with reality as a problem. It is a necessary step towards a more universal acceptance of thier construct. The myth is simple and comforting. It is far easier to accept than gritty reality. But you first have to disconnect. Those who knowingly push disconnection upon others feel they are a force for good.

Perhaps, but I would argue that they are wrong about that.

Seems like a lot of the problems for Feb. 2017 are a lot more varied and existential ("Dissatisfaction with government", "Immigration") versus Feb. 2009, where "Economy in general" and "Unemployment" and other material economic metrics are by far the main worries of America.

As ugly as politics have gotten today, at least the presiding concern for most Americans isn't "can I afford my mortgage/rent next month?".

Authoritarianism.

It's amusing how much "Civil Rights and Race Relations" ballooned after Obama took office.

Make sense. For starters, the economy was in such a crisis that economic concerns took priority over everything else when Obama entered office. Second, his office made dealing with civil rights a priority, which meant that the costs of prioritizing civil rights suddenly drew more attention than when it was a backburner issue.

