Ask HN: Future of Uber

One thing no one talks about is the company absolutely does not scale. People talk about drivers being contractors but no one ever talks Ubers actual contactors base. Operationally the company is run by contactors. I've seen people say the have 11,000 employees but really closer 14k thats compared a 40k+ contract base. God if that held it might be closer to 50k by now. Yea you read that right. No joke I'm told they were growing by 1k contractors per week and I believe that.
Not one single operational process is defined or automated. For a company that pretends to be bleading edge the sure get a lot of crap manually. I once heard a group of data scientist sitting out on one of there many couch lounges talking about automation and new customer service call center opening in South America one said out "oh well fuck it we can always leverage more human capital till we figure it out.
Think about it. Their rapid growth was only fueled by a army of contractors. Every time they expand they need 1000s of cars, driverops people, new driver onboarding, insurance claims.
They don't care about these people, most perms treat contractors like theyre disposal. And to the company they are they want to automate it all but seems like there's no single vision to do that and no plan to get there. And they way everything changes or gets thrown out for something else on a whim I don't think they'll ever get there.
Also I want to throw out that harassment happens a lot to contracts and if you see anyone complane watch how fast their contract gets pulled and new meat for harassment is swapped in.
