Show HN: Online Haskell REPL
gwern
21 minutes ago
How are you sandboxing it?
amasad
18 minutes ago
Docker but not just throwing in a container and calling it a day we use the user namespaces, seccomp etc. On top of that the machines running the code are completely disconnected (different cloud) from any user data etc.
