Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Online Haskell REPL (repl.it)
8 points by amasad 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





How are you sandboxing it?

reply


Docker but not just throwing in a container and calling it a day we use the user namespaces, seccomp etc. On top of that the machines running the code are completely disconnected (different cloud) from any user data etc.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: