Has philosophy ever clarified mathematics? (mathoverflow.net)
> Secondly, remember that broadly the point of philosophy is to make things not philosophy. In extremely simplistic historical terms, once natural philosophy becomes rigorous it becomes science, once philosophy of language became rigorous it became linguistics, and today we're seeing philosophy of mind turn to neuroscience.

This is absolutely not correct, and elucidates little but the prejudices of the answerer. Philosophy of language has /not/ become linguistics, philosophy of mind has /not/ become neuroscience, and only a subset of natural philosophy has become natural science.

Carlo Rovelli: "Why Physics needs Philosophy"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ0uPkG-pr4

A few notes from the above:

* the beginning of astronomy == plato's school

* the scientific method as falsification == Popper

* quantum theory / relativity / Heisenberg == positivism (If I don't see it (e.g. electron orbitals) it doesn't exist)

* Einstein claimed that his reading of Schopenhauer was crucial to thinking about time, space, etc...

in essence, you are doing philosophy when you're re-evaluating your methodology and using a evolving reflective feedback loops to change your thinking.

Isn't the crux of this back and forth proofs that rely upon the axiom of choice vs those that do not?

It is my understanding that philosophers have added a lot to our understanding of how the axiom of choice impacts logical reasoning about things which matter to humanity in concrete ways.

There's a joke: Mathematics is just applied Philosophy.

It bears some truth :)

I've thought of that more of a serious thought than a joke. At my college we had a joke that physics majors washed out and became math majors (because the faculty were assholes); math majors washed out and became philosophy majors (because they couldn't handle rigor); and philosophy majors washed out and became anthropology majors (because they couldn't handle homework)

Wouldn't mathematics simply be considered an epistemological branch of philosophy?

No, not at all. One could argue that analytic philosophy and mathematical logic have some overlap and inform each other, but even then, there are deep differences in their goals and methods.

