Microfiber Pollution and the apparel industry (brenmicroplastics.weebly.com)
1 point by pmyjavec 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





If they are fibers I would imagine they would break down quickly in sunlight since it contains UV light. But I guess like the article mentions, there is just so much pollution that the environment is unable to support it.

