Let's compile like it's 1992
(
fabiensanglard.net
)
54 points
by
danso
2 hours ago
kibwen
56 minutes ago
Let's play the game "Wolfenstein miscompilation or Dwarf Fortress screenshot?":
http://fabiensanglard.net/Compile_Like_Its_1992/images/run_w...
Waterluvian
38 minutes ago
I just see an ASCII interpretation of the TV channels my mom told me to stay away from.
Hey, I think I see a pair of @'s
Coincoin
30 minutes ago
No mention of how much time it took to compile? I don't know if my memory is faulty but I remember Turbo C++ to be much much faster than today's C++ compilers.
hvs
18 minutes ago
In 1992 it probably wouldn't have had templates nor much of much else (it wasn't standardized until 1998). Modern C++ is barely the same language anymore.
quantumhobbit
16 minutes ago
I don't know about c++, but turbo pascal compiled so fast that it felt like an interpreter back in the day.
douche
1 hour ago
If you have a few hours (or days) free, go through the rest of Fabien's source code reviews and articles. It's fantastic stuff. I really hope he does finish up the book he's writing on the Wolfenstein 3D engine.
