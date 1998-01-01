Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Let's compile like it's 1992 (fabiensanglard.net)
Let's play the game "Wolfenstein miscompilation or Dwarf Fortress screenshot?": http://fabiensanglard.net/Compile_Like_Its_1992/images/run_w...

I just see an ASCII interpretation of the TV channels my mom told me to stay away from.

Hey, I think I see a pair of @'s

No mention of how much time it took to compile? I don't know if my memory is faulty but I remember Turbo C++ to be much much faster than today's C++ compilers.

In 1992 it probably wouldn't have had templates nor much of much else (it wasn't standardized until 1998). Modern C++ is barely the same language anymore.

I don't know about c++, but turbo pascal compiled so fast that it felt like an interpreter back in the day.

If you have a few hours (or days) free, go through the rest of Fabien's source code reviews and articles. It's fantastic stuff. I really hope he does finish up the book he's writing on the Wolfenstein 3D engine.

