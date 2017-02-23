The trigger that led to the crater started in the 1960s. Rapid deforestation meant that the ground was no longer shaded by trees in the warmer summer months. This incoming sunlight then slowly warmed the ground. This was made worse by the loss of cold "sweat" from trees as they transpire, which would have kept the ground cool.
"This combination of less shading and less vapid transpiration led to warming of the ground surface," says Julian Murton of the University of Sussex in the UK.
This isn't related to climate change, and in fact may give us some data that helps to refine climate models. It's unfortunate, but at least (given the trend these days) it's not systemic.
Once they thaw, the temperature skyrockets.
I think at this point, we might need to detonate some hydrogen bombs, just to even out the temperature.
Yeah, the amount of sequestered carbon that could be released is concerning.
