Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Indian Workers in U.S. Fear Trump H-1B Visa Crackdown (wsj.com)
1 point by davidf18 4 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Among the companies/institutions that have replaced Americans in IT with Indians: 1. Disney of Florida 2. Southern California Edison 3. Abbott Laboratories 4. University of California at San Francisco Medical Center

http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2016/03/01/disney-worker... http://www.computerworld.com/article/2879083/it-outsourcing/... http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2016/03/01/disney-worker...

http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/11/03/after-pink-slips-ucsf-...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: