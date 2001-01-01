Hacker News
Monitoring and Evaulation of the Edinburgh City Car Club [pdf] (2001)
gov.scot
1 point
by
falsedan
18 minutes ago
1 comment
favorite
falsedan
15 minutes ago
I had no idea that Enterprise Car Share (a ZipCar analogue in the UK) got started as a publicly-funded program to reduce car ownership. This report is a postmortem on the failed initial implementation + partnership with Budget.
