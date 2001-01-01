Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Monitoring and Evaulation of the Edinburgh City Car Club [pdf] (2001) (gov.scot)
1 point by falsedan 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I had no idea that Enterprise Car Share (a ZipCar analogue in the UK) got started as a publicly-funded program to reduce car ownership. This report is a postmortem on the failed initial implementation + partnership with Budget.

