Solar Now Provides Twice as Many Jobs as the Coal Industry
fastcoexist.com
7 points
by
doener
22 minutes ago
1 comment
musgrove
17 minutes ago
Get those labor costs down from having to have so many presumably high-skilled workers, and it may start to be a little more competitive with coal price-wise, which is what it's all about.
