Today we opened the V2 repo of Staffjoy, which contains a microservice architecture, detailed here [6]. V2 was a monorepo, meaning that all of the code is in one repo. This is the largest and most sophisticated of our repositories.
You can learn about the difference between V1 (autoscheduling of hundreds of workers) and V2 (Excel replacement with text messages for small businesses) in our design journey blog post [7].
We are continuing to open source our last repos, which are mainly V1 microservices. Specifically the V1 Cron microservice, V1 mobile applications (iPhone + Android in React Native), V1 Scheduler microservice (our first scheduling algorithm), and the V1 Mobius microservice (which solves an assignment problem) will be open-sourced in the coming days.
If you have any questions - please let me know! I'm providing contract support for anybody wishing to deploy, modify, or customize Staffjoy code through Moonlight [8].
[1] Shutdown announcement: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13647382
[2] V1 "Suite" https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13730488
[3] Chomp service https://github.com/staffjoy/chomp-decomposition
[4] YCF Application: https://blog.staffjoy.com/staffjoys-yc-fellowship-applicatio...
[5] Pitch decks: https://blog.staffjoy.com/staffjoys-pitch-decks-that-raised-...
[6] V2 Architecture: https://blog.staffjoy.com/staffjoys-v2-architecture-9d2fcb40...
[7] V1 to V2 Design Journey: https://blog.staffjoy.com/staffjoy-v2-ca15ff1a1169#.ttejeklw...
[8] Contract support - https://www.moonlightwork.com/staffjoy
