Uber Executive, Linked to an Old Harassment Claim, Resigns (nytimes.com)
Travis is such a coward. How is firing someone hired last month going to fix the rampant toxicity over at Uber? I think the biggest action Travis could take is stepping down as CEO. It sounds like he is central to all of the reports of the culture of sexism and harassment over at Uber we've heard thus far. Travis needs to go, the entire HR team needs to go and all higher up executives and management staff needs to go as well.

I recommend that you read Brad Stone's new book on Uber and Airbnb. You'd get a sense of how much Uber means to Travis. In my opinion, the last thing he'd do is to step down (I am not making a comment whether he should or shouldn't—it's just something that I clearly don't see happening voluntarily.)

I'm definitely not on Uber's side in this and would not be surprised if it's completely true, but is there clear evidence that Travis is the root of the problem? I see that HR doesn't want to fire people he's fond of, but is that on orders from Travis himself?

I think he probably should resign anyway just as a good faith gesture, but I'm curious how culpable he is personally.

> is there clear evidence that Travis is the root of the problem?

The more we hear about Uber the less I can believe that its CEO isn't responsible. Perhaps he is not the root of the problem, but when issues are this widespread, and this well known, lack of action from the top is inexcusable.

> I see that HR doesn't want to fire people he's fond of

If the the descriptions we've read so far about Uber HR's response to sexual harassment and discrimination claims as well as Travis's role in them are corroborated, the board needs to do a major housecleaning at Uber starting from the CEO, many people in HR and many of these managers who were directly carrying out these actions.

Anything short of this would leave Uber as a silicon valley pariah. Top engineers and managers would be reluctant to join the company. Those who stay in Uber long term will have their brands tarnished. If we, as a group (silicon valley startup ecosystem) fail to respond in this manner, the entire industry's brand will be tarnished forever. We can't take this lightly.

This seems like an absurd attempt at trying to lay the blame for recent reports on someone who was hired a month ago?

Looks like they hired him without complete background check. Its good attempt. This will look like PR stunt unless they step-up and take action on their long-term employee(s) - regardless of high performer or not - who might have involved in the harassments.

It'd be a good PR stunt if he was white. Racism is in the mix, see "Amy's" (pseudonym) post on Medium.

I think it's insane that "allegations" of harassment are enough to get you fired. That sets the bar far too low, below any standard of evidence.

Replace google with some shit company that didn't want you to leave and you'll see what I mean. I warned my boss at my current job that my last one ain't gonna be too happy about me leaving since I was nearly irreplaceable. I'm still betting they said terrible things about me, but what kind of bullshit evidence is that?

It does feel a bit like Uber's CEO trying to get rid of credible replacements.

“Harassment is unacceptable in any setting,” Mr. Singhal said in a statement. “I certainly want everyone to know that I do not condone and have not committed such behavior. In my 20-year career, I’ve never been accused of anything like this before, and the decision to leave Google was my own.”

So the implication is then what? Uber made the whole thing up? He's never been accused before he was accused at Google, or before he was accused in the media?

Just to be clear: I have no way of knowing the facts and am just commenting based on my memory of what I read.

What he says doesn't contradict what Uber said.

Uber let him go for not revealing the accusations. They have no way of knowing what the results of the investigation were.

"What he says doesn't contradict what Uber said. Uber let him go for not revealing the accusations"

What he said directly contradicts what Uber said. Uber said there was an accusation. He says there has never been an accusation. These are direct contradictions. 1!=0.

I think that's an incorrect interpretation of what he said. He does not say there has never been an accusation, he says there has never _before_ been an accusation.

He does admit that there was a Google accusation.

