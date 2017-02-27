reply
I think he probably should resign anyway just as a good faith gesture, but I'm curious how culpable he is personally.
The more we hear about Uber the less I can believe that its CEO isn't responsible. Perhaps he is not the root of the problem, but when issues are this widespread, and this well known, lack of action from the top is inexcusable.
If the the descriptions we've read so far about Uber HR's response to sexual harassment and discrimination claims as well as Travis's role in them are corroborated, the board needs to do a major housecleaning at Uber starting from the CEO, many people in HR and many of these managers who were directly carrying out these actions.
Anything short of this would leave Uber as a silicon valley pariah. Top engineers and managers would be reluctant to join the company. Those who stay in Uber long term will have their brands tarnished. If we, as a group (silicon valley startup ecosystem) fail to respond in this manner, the entire industry's brand will be tarnished forever. We can't take this lightly.
Replace google with some shit company that didn't want you to leave and you'll see what I mean. I warned my boss at my current job that my last one ain't gonna be too happy about me leaving since I was nearly irreplaceable. I'm still betting they said terrible things about me, but what kind of bullshit evidence is that?
What he says doesn't contradict what Uber said.
Uber let him go for not revealing the accusations. They have no way of knowing what the results of the investigation were.
What he said directly contradicts what Uber said. Uber said there was an accusation. He says there has never been an accusation. These are direct contradictions. 1!=0.
