DateMiserablePeople.com Dating Real and Honestly- Is the World Ready for It? 1 point by D-M-P 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Some of you may laugh, but in our first 4 months since launch we have over 600k users. People are tired of all the Fake and Perfect Profiles that they find everyday on Facebook, Twitter and the other big dating sites. This profiles that we are receiving our brutally honest and users are pouring their hearts out in hopes that they can find someone who gets their situations and are OK with it. Nobody in this world is perfect no matter what your profiles say. We just opened the flood gates for potential investors due to the start-up growth that we have had.Watch-out, D.M.P. isn't just for Miserable People it's for Average Americans that want to Date Real and Honestly and weed through all the B.S. In starting off a Relationship with nothing to hide! We are changing the way people date online and for the positive. We wanted to make Online Dating Affordable- We have prices set at just $5.99 per month with a FREE 14 day trial with more Platform Features then any-other money grabbing site. We truly are here for the people not for the money. Thoughts??







