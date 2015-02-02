Can't wait to hear who booked this trip! Definitely one of the coolest ways to spend a lot of superfluous money :)
At least, I expect many will spin it that way.
The Shuttle and the new Space Launch System will use hydrogen/LOX, which exhausts basically water vapor.
I like how they have avoided committing to the much harder "landing on the Moon and then return" scenario.
The surprising thing about this announcement is that its a private mission. SpaceX has long resisted private tourism, to pursue CRS and Commercial Crew missions. I'm sure several billionaires would have written a large check, long ago, to go into orbit.
The simuliertes are not enough to make it sensible if you don't have another reason to land on the moon too.
You'd obviously need more fuel, and fuel that can burn in a completely different atmosphere then it's intended to run in. It's an invalid test for the kind of useful metrics that would be obtainable in a "pure" vacume out in space.
Look, its simply almost as expensive to make such a test on the moon, as it is on mars. If mars is your goal, then testing on the moon makes absolutely no sense.
People seem to believe that because the moon is closer, it means its much easier there. The reality is that the deltaV is not that different, plus mars gives nice tools to actually land, like an atmosphere.
Imagine trying to diagnose a problem that comes up 10 months into the program after the probe is no longer in a direct visual path or while communications via microwaves start taking 10-20 seconds from point to point.
There are too many questions to be answered before we can just say "you know while we're at it lets just risk the lives of 10-20 people, who cares right?"
Also, SpaceX has actually thought about the problem quite a bit and until somebody payed them they clearly said they are not going to do anything moon related.
They clearly did the same calculations. Moon is only worth it, if you actually want to go to the moon.
Think heavy, shielded Apollo command modules versus the spidery lunar landers.
Could you provide a source, of someone with experiance in this sort of work, telling me why this is the case? Why does this completely change the game? Why is a moon landing not the eaisiest "we know basically what we're doing"?
A Mars landing needs both heatshields (because it does have an atmosphere) and retro-rockets to land with (because that atmosphere is not so dense that you can use it for gliding).
However it is worth noting that there hasn't been a single crewed Dragon flight yet. There are demonstator flights scheduled for this year though with the first NASA crewed mission slated for May 2018. That's an incredibly aggressive timeline but if anyone can achieve it, SpaceX can.
The long duration flight beyond the moon will be a fantastic proving ground, however.
Sometimes i wonder if that's an strategy from the management team to put pressure in the engineers.
It seems to a preferred motivation method though.
Or simply a way to generate press and attention, including on Hacker News.
Does anyone have a rough estimate how much a manned mission to the ISS currently costs?
Russia currently charges $58 million per seat to the ISS, with the price expected to increase to $80ish million by 2018.
Is Musk still maintaining a relationship with Trump? When Uber founder Travis Kalanick left Trump's business council, Musk was still on it AFAIK. I wonder if Musk is doing this or announcing it for related reasons. Certainly Trump has a history, even in his short tenure, of pressuring businesses into announcements that suit his agenda. And the announcement seems to fit Trump's pattern: Impossible, brazen bravado. (Musk gives the impossible some credibility, but that's what is meant by lending someone your credibility.)
It's speculative, but it's also sad and a bad sign when we must look for government interference in the free market at this level, to provide propaganda for the President.
I'm pretty sure that study will conclude that this is a bad idea.
Seems to me like the cost of taking in another person will be negligible in comparison to the funding they could contribute. This is literally a one-in-a-lifetime experience
> "Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow."
The difference is that Orion cost about as much as Dragon 1, Dragon 2, Falcon and Falcon Heavy combined. If we add the cost of a SLS launch it goes into another dimension of cost.
"...The draft report from the GAO, which is Congress’ investigative arm, also concluded that neither SpaceX nor the Boeing Co. is likely to conduct regular space taxi flights to the space station by 2018..."
I imagine that would be a pretty easy record to break, if you're doing a translunar flight anyway then getting a bit higher doesn't take much more energy (source: played a lot of Kerbal).
On the other hand the passengers might prefer a close-up view of the Moon to a record.
He clearly has political ambitions, but he must acquire personality. Being an space-tourist would help.
Sergey Brin and Larry Page
Two of his freind rich enough, geeky enough, to go first.
When you get interplanetary, like on a trip to Mars, radiation exposure becomes arguable the most difficult problem to solve.
This is really premature. I'd be surprised if they do this by 2020.
I mean, I'm half joking, I believe that it is a possible objective, as much as it is possible to manufacture 500k Model 3s a year.. next year. Possible, but a monumental effort and something on which Musk strongly disagrees even with the top managers in his own companies.
This does not seem so impossible. A couple of delays will happen, but all in all, there is no fundamental problem.
