Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SpaceX to Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond the Moon Next Year (spacex.com)
418 points by runesoerensen 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 123 comments | favorite





> We are excited to announce that SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year. They have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission.

Can't wait to hear who booked this trip! Definitely one of the coolest ways to spend a lot of superfluous money :)

reply


Same! I also think that spending money on a roundtrip to the moon is way better for humanity than spending it on champagne, caviar and cars.

reply


Not sure everyone will see it that way. One could look at it as taking the whole "wasteful private jet" to the extreme. Think of the sheer amount of fuel burned in the earth's atmosphere so a rich guy can fly in space.

At least, I expect many will spin it that way.

reply


The flight is a necessary step toward viable interplanetary travel. Even NASA slung people around the Moon before later flights landed thereon. Gotta send a rocket up & around & back, with passengers, to make progress toward the "colony on Mars" goal, so may as well do it with someone willing to fund a good chunk of the excursion.

reply


Or you can look at it like someone is bankrolling a significant trial of several potentially species saving technologies. (I understand you're playing the devil's advocate, just trying a response)

reply


Isn't the exhaust just water?!?

reply


As an interesting bit of trivia: the most prevalent greenhouse gas in the atmosphere? Water vapor.


Not for the Falcon 9/Falcon Heavy that will be used in this launch; it uses RP-1 (basically very pure jet fuel, AKA kerosene) and liquid oxygen as fuel.

The Shuttle and the new Space Launch System will use hydrogen/LOX, which exhausts basically water vapor.

reply


Mostly CO2 and CO, see for instance https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RP-1

reply


The H in hydrocarbons mostly ends up as water. But, you do get a little bit other stuff.


Is it? I know very little about rocket fuel, but I always assumed that CO2 is involved. A short bit of Googling "composition of rocket fuel exhaust" wasn't immediately helpful. :/

reply


Not with the fuels used by the Falcon rockets. They use LOX + RP1 (kerosene), rather than LOX + LH (which does produce water).

reply


Probably not them, but it made me think of these two... https://story.californiasunday.com/mars-madness

reply


Maybe Richard Garriot wants to survey his property (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Garriott#Other_accompl...) from near-lunar orbit. ;)

reply


"Not me... yet!"

https://twitter.com/RichardGarriott/status/83632784187673804...

reply


interestingly his wife was president of a (now failed) space tech company:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escape_Dynamics

reply


[flagged]


Export restrictions.

reply


I didn't realize Trump and Putin personally qualified as weapons of mass destruction, but I guess it makes sense in retrospect...

reply


While this feat depends on hitting a lot of intermediate milestones - Falcon Heavy Test, Crew Dragon Unmanned to ISS, Crew Dragon manned to ISS, etc, there is no "show-stopper" that is apparent right now.

I like how they have avoided committing to the much harder "landing on the Moon and then return" scenario.

reply


We choose to not go to the moon, but do the other things, not because they are hard, but because they are relatively easy, and we can make a quick buck.

reply


"Relatively" being very much a keyword here. Nothing about sending two people around the moon is easy, there's a reason it hasn't been done in several decades.

reply


I disagree about the "quick buck"

The surprising thing about this announcement is that its a private mission. SpaceX has long resisted private tourism, to pursue CRS and Commercial Crew missions. I'm sure several billionaires would have written a large check, long ago, to go into orbit.

reply


Everyone replying is missing this oppositized JFK quote: "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

-JFK

reply


I don't think anyone is missing that, cutesy little jokes like that just don't tend to do well here on HN.

reply


Also the moon is pretty boring and Elon Musk likes exciting things.

reply


How I wish I could experience the boredom of flying around the Moon.

reply


Making an automobile that people actually want to buy would be exciting.

reply


There were how many $1000 deposits on Model 3s?

reply


Everyone's always so cynical... They're sending (presumably) two non-astronauts further than any humans have ever been. I assume there will be future milestones that probably include landing on the moon to test the Mars landing.

reply


Landing on the moon to "test" the Mars landing makes almost no sense. The a moon is just to different, landing on mars can be trained much better on Earth or on Mars itself.

The simuliertes are not enough to make it sensible if you don't have another reason to land on the moon too.

reply


There's gravity and a rock. Ignoring all the differences these still two extremely hard things to solve first before you start thinking of anything else.

reply


There's gravity and a rock on Earth too. Just going up into orbit, then landing back on Earth, is a much better way of testing a Mars landing.

reply


The Earth has a full atmosphere with winds, an expansive array of magnetic and electric fields, and a much much higher gravitational pull then Mars or the moon. About a factor of 10 removed from mars and about a further factor of 10 removed from the moon.

You'd obviously need more fuel, and fuel that can burn in a completely different atmosphere then it's intended to run in. It's an invalid test for the kind of useful metrics that would be obtainable in a "pure" vacume out in space.

reply


Sure, if you ignore all the other problems. Why not fly to the Venus and test there? Why not on Saturn? The reason is simple, the cost of doing so outweighs the benefits of doing so.

Look, its simply almost as expensive to make such a test on the moon, as it is on mars. If mars is your goal, then testing on the moon makes absolutely no sense.

People seem to believe that because the moon is closer, it means its much easier there. The reality is that the deltaV is not that different, plus mars gives nice tools to actually land, like an atmosphere.

reply


The difference between a human-cargo test run of days vs months/years is substantial.


Exactly and that's not mentioning the benifit of being able to easily recover a failed prototype or even just analysis of a failed prototype.

Imagine trying to diagnose a problem that comes up 10 months into the program after the probe is no longer in a direct visual path or while communications via microwaves start taking 10-20 seconds from point to point.

There are too many questions to be answered before we can just say "you know while we're at it lets just risk the lives of 10-20 people, who cares right?"


OTOH, if you are "rapidly" (insofar as that is possible in space technology) iterating on some aspect of the system that is relatively insensitive to the differences between the Moon and Mars, the Moon being closer shortens your cycle time considerably. Delta-V isn't the only cost you might be concerned with.

reply


True, but nobody has the money to develop something that needs multible moon test mission before it ever gets used productively.

Also, SpaceX has actually thought about the problem quite a bit and until somebody payed them they clearly said they are not going to do anything moon related.

They clearly did the same calculations. Moon is only worth it, if you actually want to go to the moon.


The Moon has no atmosphere to use to shed speed. Very different animal than a Mars landing, to the point where it'd need a totally different landing vehicle than Mars.

Think heavy, shielded Apollo command modules versus the spidery lunar landers.

reply


There's about .7kPa of atmos on mars. I'd have a hard time seeing how that would meaningfully influence escape or entrance velocity. In fact it should make entry easier because you'll have a higher resistance coming in meaning you'll have to do a lower deceleration burn.

Could you provide a source, of someone with experiance in this sort of work, telling me why this is the case? Why does this completely change the game? Why is a moon landing not the eaisiest "we know basically what we're doing"?

reply


Have they said they'll test Martian equipment with Lunar landings? I'd guess it'd make a pretty poor testing ground, considering the cost of getting there.

reply


Lunar landing is harder in many ways than a Martian landing. Without an atmosphere, you cannot aerobrake.

reply


That's a coin with a flipside though: you also don't need much in terms of heatshields.

A Mars landing needs both heatshields (because it does have an atmosphere) and retro-rockets to land with (because that atmosphere is not so dense that you can use it for gliding).

reply


Well, they haven't got a lander for one thing. The Apollo LM had its design finalised in '63, and only flew in '65. SpaceX would surely do it quicker now, with the benefit of experience, but from scratch to operations in a year for such a unique vehicle is quite unrealistic.

reply


Dragon is only capable of crash-landing using its engines? I.e. there is not enough propellant, legs, etc... to do a soft landing? (not even considering take-off right now)

reply


Depends on the rocket. With some modifications and the right rocket it should be possible to land a Dragon 2 on the moon. However, there it will be for a very long time. No chance to come back.

reply


It can land on Earth, because it uses the atmosphere to shed most of its speed, and rockets for the very last couple hundred miles an hour. No such luck on the airless Moon.

reply


Absolutely incredible. This will be the furthest that humanity has journeyed away from Earth in a very long time.

However it is worth noting that there hasn't been a single crewed Dragon flight yet. There are demonstator flights scheduled for this year though with the first NASA crewed mission slated for May 2018. That's an incredibly aggressive timeline but if anyone can achieve it, SpaceX can.

The long duration flight beyond the moon will be a fantastic proving ground, however.

reply


> That's an incredibly aggressive timeline

Sometimes i wonder if that's an strategy from the management team to put pressure in the engineers.

reply


In the same way that hitting a stuck bolt with a hammer is a strategy. It applies pressure sure, but you break your tools and the nut gets stripped.

It seems to a preferred motivation method though.

reply


It worked before. Kennedy's moon shot speech was 8 years and 2 months before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. The speech was made before the US had put a person in orbit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T1ztqhYQ7g

reply


> Sometimes i wonder if that's an strategy from the management team to put pressure in the engineers.

Or simply a way to generate press and attention, including on Hacker News.

reply


The get attention because the incredible things they already do. If they were some random company that had not done much nobody would care. However with SpaceX its actually reasonable to believe that they will actually do it in the next couple years.

reply


It seems like a carrot and a stick because it also reinforces the "SpaceX is special" narrative.

reply


A quote from an article on the Verge says "Musk declined to comment on the exact cost of the trip, but said it was “comparable” or a little more than the cost of a crewed mission to the International Space Station."

Does anyone have a rough estimate how much a manned mission to the ISS currently costs?

reply


http://www.businessinsider.com/space-travel-per-seat-cost-so...

Russia currently charges $58 million per seat to the ISS, with the price expected to increase to $80ish million by 2018.

reply


Appears to be around $80M per seat. Great graph of how it increase from $20M in 2008 to $80M today after NASA permanently grounded its space shuttles:

http://www.businessinsider.com/space-travel-per-seat-cost-so...

reply


At least from NASA's standpoint, looks like they budget single-digit $Billions for human spaceflight, out of a yearly budget in the range of $18B. I'm not sure how cleanly that can be broken down per-mission, since stays aboard the ISS can now exceed 12 months. https://spaceflightnow.com/2015/02/02/nasa-outlines-fy-2016-...

reply


If I remember correctly, the price of a Soyuz seat is around $20,000,000USD for tourists, with NASA's price to fly on Soyuz being much higher per seat.

reply


$82 millions according to the announcer at Kennedy Space Center while I was waiting for the Falcon 9 launch.

reply


Are you talking about unmanned mission? Because he specifically mentioned crewed mission.

reply


I am talking about the price Russia charges the US to send one human to the ISS. I guess the announcer wasn't correct. That amount would be for 2018.

http://www.businessinsider.com/astronaut-cost-per-soyuz-seat...

reply


Note that NASA, I believe at Trump's urging, recently said they would try to place humans on the first flight of the Space Launch System (the new heavy lift rocket) - i.e., no unmanned testing first.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/15/science/nasa-looks-to-spe...

Is Musk still maintaining a relationship with Trump? When Uber founder Travis Kalanick left Trump's business council, Musk was still on it AFAIK. I wonder if Musk is doing this or announcing it for related reasons. Certainly Trump has a history, even in his short tenure, of pressuring businesses into announcements that suit his agenda. And the announcement seems to fit Trump's pattern: Impossible, brazen bravado. (Musk gives the impossible some credibility, but that's what is meant by lending someone your credibility.)

It's speculative, but it's also sad and a bad sign when we must look for government interference in the free market at this level, to provide propaganda for the President.

reply


NASA agreed to do a study to see if they could place humans on the test flight. That seems to me like the NASA equivalent of saying "Sure, I'll look into that" while trying to not look horrified.

I'm pretty sure that study will conclude that this is a bad idea.

reply


Finally. I am so so hyped for SpaceX's development. Hopefully they can stay afloat to experience stability and a stage where they can sit on funding and provide credit for fusion and/or antimatter research. Glad they're here to give us a glimpse into the future of space travel.

reply


Finally the tin-foil hats can be satiated when these tourists see the 60-ish year old flag on the moon.

reply


60-ish? More like 50-ish. I remember those landings and I'm nowhere near 60.

reply


I wonder if it is going to be only two people who are going to go. Will they add more people if they come forward with significant amount of money too?

Seems to me like the cost of taking in another person will be negligible in comparison to the funding they could contribute. This is literally a one-in-a-lifetime experience

reply


Im curious it might be two lovers, with a heavenly intimate aspiration.

reply


The two private citizens will need a support team in capsule unless they are experienced astronauts and have the technical skills to learn all the systems on the dragon crew capsule.

reply


Others will likely follow, per SpaceX, but I think this is a two person ride.

> "Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow."

reply


Probably not a ton of extra space for a multi-day trip?

reply


That's probably it. Not as much space I think, but life support for an extended period of time. This is one key difference between Dragon/CST-100 and Orion: the latter is designed for extended deep space travel with full crew, and can support them accordingly, while the former are primarily LEO taxis with more limited deep space capabilities.

reply


The problem with the Orion is that there simply aren't many useful missions. Orion can also go around the moon, just like Dragon 2, but for both craft that is the end of the line (at least for Crewed versions).

The difference is that Orion cost about as much as Dragon 1, Dragon 2, Falcon and Falcon Heavy combined. If we add the cost of a SLS launch it goes into another dimension of cost.

reply


Huge SpaceX fan here, but I've heard from various news sources that the company is famous for aggressively posting dates and then slowly letting them slide. Might that be the case here? (Still, even if it's 2 or 3 years, wow!)

reply


The main factor supporting their claim is that they have a very strong incentive to be ferrying crew to/from the ISS around this time, so barring any big mishaps with Falcon Heavy (supposed to be ready this summer/fall), all the pieces should be in place if not by next year, then certainly just a year or two later. Which, as you mentioned, is just as impressive!

reply


This is what I'm referring to:

"...The draft report from the GAO, which is Congress’ investigative arm, also concluded that neither SpaceX nor the Boeing Co. is likely to conduct regular space taxi flights to the space station by 2018..."

http://www.geekwire.com/2017/gao-journal-spacex-rocket-turbo...

reply


Could be true, but SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell challenged that report directly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjXYSJF-7Cs&t=16m31s

reply


This is exciting news. Some time ago, looking at the F9 Heavy, it seemed to me that SpaceX could fly to the moon with it anytime they decided to. Of course their focus is the Mars. But in the day and age of multi-billionaires and the commercial availability of space flights via SpaceX, this makes absolutely sense. Private funding could push space flights much quicker ahead.

reply


I wonder what NASA is thinking about this? The NASA Commercial Crew program which helped fund the development of the Dragon was funded for manned flight to the ISS. I'm curious if they see this as part of the project scope?

reply


Read the article: "By also flying privately crewed missions, which NASA has encouraged, long-term costs to the government decline and more flight reliability history is gained, benefiting both government and private missions."

reply


The COTS and Commercial Crew program have specifically been made so that Companies can reuse the hardware for other projects as well. This is the exact thing that NASA has hoped for.

reply


I wonder who the two people are.

reply


I wonder what the life insurance policy costs -- though perhaps in this case these individuals don't need one due to their existing wealth. I guess super-wealthy people just "self insure" eh?

reply


Hope they like each other.

reply


Just looking up records: the furthest anyone has ever been from Earth is Apollo 13 who passed 158 miles above the lunar surface.

I imagine that would be a pretty easy record to break, if you're doing a translunar flight anyway then getting a bit higher doesn't take much more energy (source: played a lot of Kerbal).

On the other hand the passengers might prefer a close-up view of the Moon to a record.

reply


...and back!

reply


zuck and priscilla?

reply


Donald and Vladimir?

reply


"We seem to have somehow miscalculated our trajectories and the vehicle is now permanently locked in low lunar orbit forever with no recourse. Sorry for the inconvenience."

reply


I don't think the world is that lucky.

reply


That would be very Moscow 2042-ish.

reply


Zuck going around the moon would make sense.

He clearly has political ambitions, but he must acquire personality. Being an space-tourist would help.

reply


How on Earth (pun intended) would that help?

reply


I'm gonna make my tip, given Elon's history:

Sergey Brin and Larry Page

Two of his freind rich enough, geeky enough, to go first.

reply


Something tells me they wouldn't both go on the same trip, given the risk.

reply


yeah, their insurance company would be furious :)

reply


just imagine the effects on Alphabet's stock price

reply


they don't care, they own majority of voting rights and almost the stocks itself

reply


Who are the two "private citizens"? Seems to be mere urge of "universal human exploration" to go around the moon and not landing on it, etc. isn't doing much exploring, but rather taking a lot of risk on a manned spacecraft that has never been tested with people.

reply


Well the spacecraft will be tested multiple times before this mission and there are health and fitness tests before departure just like it says there. Both of those were addressed, I think you may have misread this.

reply


You're right I misread the testing part. I'd very much still like to know who those people are and what their thought process is.

reply


I'd like to know the thought process of people who have this much money and don't want to orbit the moon.

reply


Presumably they will test the spacecraft at least once before sending it out manned. We sent crewed capsules around the moon without landing during the Apollo program too.

reply


They're doing a Falcon Heavy launch beforehand (at least once) before this mission takes place.

reply


Is it still a thing, where going to space makes you infertile due to radiation? I feel like I remember basically once you go into space (male or female) kids are off the table afterwards unless you have frozen your sperm or eggs beforehand. Not sure if that was solved at some point or not.

reply


As long as you stay near the Earth (the moon is close enough), our magnetosphere will protect you from radiation.

When you get interplanetary, like on a trip to Mars, radiation exposure becomes arguable the most difficult problem to solve.

reply


According to stack exchange, it doesn't [0]. If that's wrong maybe I can fund a trip to space of my own by selling lead lined boxers.

[0] http://space.stackexchange.com/questions/14704/do-astronauts...

reply


>A 2005 study Jennings co-authored counted 17 babies born to female astronauts after they had been in space.

https://phys.org/news/2011-01-sex-space-houston-problem.html

reply


So, hmm, we wants to send people around the moon, a year and a half from now, with a rocket he never tested and with a capsule that never flew? I expect half of the directors of SpaceX to resign in the next two days...

reply


They are going to test the rocket later this year, and the rocket is based on the F9 design, so nothing done from scratch. The crew capsule is also just an enhancement of the capsule which travelled to the ISS and back again several times. It also is going to be tested with flights to the ISS before this planned moon mission. Once you exchange the F9 for the F9 Heavy, going to the moon is not really anyhow more difficult than going to the ISS. You need a bigger launch speed, but then you orbit the Moon and return back. A Moon landing however would be a distinctively different effort.

reply


Ok, let's put it like this: how much are you willing to bet that they'll be sending two passengers around the Moon on board of Falcon Heavy/ Dragon 2 next year?

reply


Onto next year? Not too much. Schedules slip, and space flight schedules even slip faster. But if not 2018, 2019 would be very likely. The next big milestone is the F9 Heavy flight. Other than that, they first have to fly a manned mission to the ISS first. Once that has been achieved, flying around the moon is not especially difficult, probably technically even easier than to the ISS, as less precision is required.


Plus they've had 2 rockets go explody over the last two years.

This is really premature. I'd be surprised if they do this by 2020.

reply


Not sure how this differs from Apollo.

reply


The cold war? A national effort? Dead crews during the project?

I mean, I'm half joking, I believe that it is a possible objective, as much as it is possible to manufacture 500k Model 3s a year.. next year. Possible, but a monumental effort and something on which Musk strongly disagrees even with the top managers in his own companies.

reply


The space ship is already being developed for the Commercial Crew program. The rocket is a new rocket but with the same engines and the same upper stage.

This does not seem so impossible. A couple of delays will happen, but all in all, there is no fundamental problem.

reply


I agree, there is no fundamental problem. But that couple of delays will bring the actual date much further away than "late next year". I'm sure Elon Musk is capable of great things, it's just that he's very obviously squeezing the people in his companies to the limits and beyond, by publicly announcing objectives that are just about possible, provided that his employees will work day and night for entire years.

reply


Apollo had manned space missions before that.

reply


SpaceX plans to do this Moon mission only after they had manned missions to the ISS.

reply


Hey, you're right. First flight of the Saturn V was November 1967. First trip around the moon was December 1968.

reply


I'm not gonna lie...I'd be fine with several directors resigning.

reply


This announcement is considerably less vaporous than the Mars plan he announced.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: