Introducing Handle – Boston Dynamics
18 points
by
pauselife
24 minutes ago
dogma1138
5 minutes ago
Great some one has made my murdering Segway nightmare a reality. Thanks Boston Dybamics.
rodionos
7 minutes ago
I'm sure this company has no issues with recruiting.
