Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Introducing Handle – Boston Dynamics (youtube.com)
18 points by pauselife 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Great some one has made my murdering Segway nightmare a reality. Thanks Boston Dybamics.

reply


I'm sure this company has no issues with recruiting.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: