Uber is designed so that for one employee to get ahead, another must fail (qz.com)
80 points by amyjess 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





If your company does 360 reviews or has a "rating" system (smart companies refuse to call it a ranking), it's the same thing. It's in the corporate america HR handbook. If you are ranked highly, someone had to be ranked lowly.

I'm a manager at my company. We have a rating system, and there is no need for someone else to be ranked lowly for you to be ranked highly.

What that DOES mean, though, is that someone has to keep pressure on people not to rank everyone as awesome. Because, look:

a. Managers are, contrary to rumor, people too. We don't enjoy the awkward, painful meetings in which we deliver negative feedback. We don't enjoy telling people that they aren't getting a raise, or that they need to improve or be terminated. That sucks. Personally, it keeps me up nights, and I've heard the same from many other managers.

b. Managers are also graded themselves on how effective their employees are. Like, if your employees are persistently rated below average, well, what's the common factor across your employees? Vice versa if they're all high performers.

So if you just tell managers "rate your employees, follow your conscience," then there is a grade inflation incentive. Even if you're super-disciplined and make painfully realistic assessments of your employees' abilities, Bob one team over may give everyone fives, and then you end up looking like a bad manager and also maybe you get to go and put someone on a PIP.

The company needs some way to stop this. Stack ranking is one such way. I don't like it, I think it's overall a bad way, but it's a mechanistic way, which is more valuable the larger your company. Small companies can have a powerful manager or small group of managers who "keep people honest." That doesn't scale.

You can use another mechanic to keep people honest, but all mechanics are exploitable.

So one manager is below average at hiring and randomly hires people, ending up with a nicely fit bell curve range of high and low performers. Another manager is great at hiring highly performing people, but now if they rank correctly, you look at their assessments with your cheat metric, the good manager is 'inflating' their ratings. In other words, looking at the rankings alone doesn't do anything for actually enforcing quality.

Sure. There is no single silver bullet that actually enforces quality everywhere.

But look, inflation is bad. If grades aren't inflated, and I rate someone a 3, then we say, "This person is a solid employee. We're happy they're here, we're giving them an average raise, everything's cool. Do we have a little constructive feedback that says, 'Hey, here's how you could take it to the next level?' Sure. But we're happy with them."

If grades are inflated and I give someone a 3, then oh shit, maybe they're in trouble! Because some asshole had to give everyone in his team a 4 or 5, and now my solid employee looks like he's underperforming the company average.

The fact is, a solid 4+ rating means you're a really great employee. Teams that are all high performing are super rare, and tend to be really, really, really obvious within a company.

Now, is it a valid criticism of stack ranking that it makes it not just difficult but impossible to describe a team that's solidly above average? Yes, absolutely. Stack ranking is kind of dumb. But understand that despite interesting and compelling stories about people being unfairly rated lower than they deserve, that's not the big problem that companies face. In general, the incentives for everyone is to rate people higher than they deserve, not lower (with toxic exceptions like what Fowler faced). And if you set up your whole system to make really sure that it embraces the idea of everyone being super awesome, you probably don't get a highly functional rating system out the other side. It's probably better to set one up that embraces the idea of average teams (average for your company) and let people override the system when you say, "Oh my god, this entire team is just killing it this review cycle."

Why would a manager be graded on how they grade their own people? Also, stack ranking "solves" the problem only because it makes the idea obviously ridiculous, because all managers would be graded equally.

So what other mechanics would you use?

At review time, get all of the group in a room, including the manager, and vote on who should leave. Because in a toxic environment, people are discussing that privately anyway, so let's be open and transparent.

The person voted isn't necessarily made to leave. It's an opportunity for them to focus on improving themselves personally, possibly in a program.

Stack ranking is not a rating system. In a normal rating system, fi you have a team of all-star engineers you can give everyone 4/5 or 5/5. In a stack ranking system, you have (for example) two slots for 5/5, two slots for 1/5, etc. This means that even if you have the ten best engineers in the company on your team, two of them are going to get the lowest possible rating (and thus be unable to leave the team). They won't get promotions, they won't get bonuses, and they won't be appreciated.

The problem with stack ranking isn't that employees can be ranked higher or lower than one another (as in any normal rating system), it's that you absolutely have to give someone a failing mark, even if no one actually failed.

This means that if you get transferred to a team where everyone is highly skilled, then you run a real chance of being the person who gets ranked terrible and can never get a raise or promotion unless your other teammates leave – or unless you sabotage their progress or refuse to help them in an effort to try to lower their performance.

> If your company does 360 reviews or has a "rating" system (smart companies refuse to call it a ranking), it's the same thing. It's in the corporate america HR handbook. If you are ranked highly, someone had to be ranked lowly.

Damn straight and that's a natural side effect of having a pool of limited resources (i.e. bonus money and promotions) to offer.

Summary: Uber took that stack rank system that Microsoft gave up on ten years ago.

I wonder if their interviews involve the question "how would you move Mt. Fuji?", another thing Microsoft gave up on many years ago.

For what it's worth, I thought their SWE interview was very fair. It was far more practical than my interviews at Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

I ended up accepting an offer from another company, but I'd say the entire experience was pleasant. I liked the engineers I talked to (of whom over half were women) and it seemed like they genuinely enjoyed what they did.

I guess all isn't as it seems.

I like to call it "stank racking."

As for Mt Fuji. I was asked some stupid question about burning ropes at an interview. My answer was "I don't know, what's the answer?" The company hired me. I was talking to the guy later, and he said he liked to ask questions like that "to see how I think." So I asked him "How do I think?"

...

The answer, by the way, is to light one of the ropes on fire on both ends, the other on a single end. When the first is done, the second has half the time left and you can time whatever contrived thing you're timing with rope.

How many Ping Pong balls can you fit inside a Boeing 777 Fuselage.

How many Ping Pong balls can you fit inside Travis Kalanick's ego?

Travis will no doubt dispatch a team to Tijuana, Pattaya or Manila to find out.

> Kalanick told the audience that he and chief product officer Jeff Holden, an Amazon vet, had spent hundreds of hours conceiving the new “philosophy of work.”

I thought we knew by now that you involve the people that will live with the new "philosophy" when "conceiving."

How can Travis Kalanick fail so much with company culture?

He turned an app into a company worth 70 billion and never saw any reason to change course until now (hopefully).

> How can Travis Kalanick fail so much with company culture?

It's like asking why does Amazon treats most of its employees like crap and why Bezos does nothing about it, it's all by design. He didn't "fail". He sets expectations for higher ups then higher ups set expectations for middle management then the middle management sets exceptions for the lower management and you end up with basic employees treated like shit. It just a management technique. Nothing happens at the bottom that isn't encouraged by the top.

An up-or-out consulting based model seems to fit to their corporate culture.

1980s company culture... yuck

It is impossible to keep everyone happy at a company at all times. The difference between a company which seems to have happy employees and the one that doesn't seems to be the amount of PR spending. It is an advertising problem. Some companies managed to build that image by selective targeting. Otherwise how do you explain the churn rate of employees in the valley?

Have you worked at more than one company in the valley? There are vast differences in general happiness in different places.

Churn rate has a ton of other reasons, unless you want to pack so many different variables under 'happiness' that the term is meaningless.

But I guess if you're right, we have a test case: Uber will soon be perceived as Disneyland, because they have a massive hairball of a company happiness problem to deal with.

Actually time will solve this problem very easily. Uber does not have to do any thing differently. (Its not a recommendation).

Every successful company has these problems. Success attracts ambitious people and many of these high achievers accomplish their goals ruthlessly. In this process some other people who have different priorities feel left behind. Its just the way of life.

Take all the ambitious people and throw a challenging problem at them that can humble them other than that there is PR. PR expert will come out and tell you that not all teams in uber are bad, some of them are really good and the routine stuff we hear about any other big company.

This seems like overgrown and irrelevant cynicism. Of course people are unhappy at any company; however, it's clear that some back better cultures and some are more toxic than others due to bad practices and conditions. The idea that it's all about PR is sophomoric.

How do you explain the amount of money/effort spent by the big companies in trying to attract young kids out of college and the cultish attraction for these companies from young people who know nothing about the industry?

Do you know of any big company that has a magic solution to this problem? Everyone has this problem but the end users perceive it differently depending on how the brand presents itself.

I would explain it as the valley is a bad place to work.

I work at a company, and I think generally, most people who work here are happy. And there's not much churn.

What a coincidence, my company is also is full of happy employees with remarkably low churn (most employees here have been here for 3+ years, many for ~10), and it's in the Valley! ...and it's not a big company like Google/Facebook/Netflix/etc.

