What that DOES mean, though, is that someone has to keep pressure on people not to rank everyone as awesome. Because, look:
a. Managers are, contrary to rumor, people too. We don't enjoy the awkward, painful meetings in which we deliver negative feedback. We don't enjoy telling people that they aren't getting a raise, or that they need to improve or be terminated. That sucks. Personally, it keeps me up nights, and I've heard the same from many other managers.
b. Managers are also graded themselves on how effective their employees are. Like, if your employees are persistently rated below average, well, what's the common factor across your employees? Vice versa if they're all high performers.
So if you just tell managers "rate your employees, follow your conscience," then there is a grade inflation incentive. Even if you're super-disciplined and make painfully realistic assessments of your employees' abilities, Bob one team over may give everyone fives, and then you end up looking like a bad manager and also maybe you get to go and put someone on a PIP.
The company needs some way to stop this. Stack ranking is one such way. I don't like it, I think it's overall a bad way, but it's a mechanistic way, which is more valuable the larger your company. Small companies can have a powerful manager or small group of managers who "keep people honest." That doesn't scale.
You can use another mechanic to keep people honest, but all mechanics are exploitable.
But look, inflation is bad. If grades aren't inflated, and I rate someone a 3, then we say, "This person is a solid employee. We're happy they're here, we're giving them an average raise, everything's cool. Do we have a little constructive feedback that says, 'Hey, here's how you could take it to the next level?' Sure. But we're happy with them."
If grades are inflated and I give someone a 3, then oh shit, maybe they're in trouble! Because some asshole had to give everyone in his team a 4 or 5, and now my solid employee looks like he's underperforming the company average.
The fact is, a solid 4+ rating means you're a really great employee. Teams that are all high performing are super rare, and tend to be really, really, really obvious within a company.
Now, is it a valid criticism of stack ranking that it makes it not just difficult but impossible to describe a team that's solidly above average? Yes, absolutely. Stack ranking is kind of dumb. But understand that despite interesting and compelling stories about people being unfairly rated lower than they deserve, that's not the big problem that companies face. In general, the incentives for everyone is to rate people higher than they deserve, not lower (with toxic exceptions like what Fowler faced). And if you set up your whole system to make really sure that it embraces the idea of everyone being super awesome, you probably don't get a highly functional rating system out the other side. It's probably better to set one up that embraces the idea of average teams (average for your company) and let people override the system when you say, "Oh my god, this entire team is just killing it this review cycle."
The person voted isn't necessarily made to leave. It's an opportunity for them to focus on improving themselves personally, possibly in a program.
The problem with stack ranking isn't that employees can be ranked higher or lower than one another (as in any normal rating system), it's that you absolutely have to give someone a failing mark, even if no one actually failed.
This means that if you get transferred to a team where everyone is highly skilled, then you run a real chance of being the person who gets ranked terrible and can never get a raise or promotion unless your other teammates leave – or unless you sabotage their progress or refuse to help them in an effort to try to lower their performance.
Damn straight and that's a natural side effect of having a pool of limited resources (i.e. bonus money and promotions) to offer.
I wonder if their interviews involve the question "how would you move Mt. Fuji?", another thing Microsoft gave up on many years ago.
I ended up accepting an offer from another company, but I'd say the entire experience was pleasant. I liked the engineers I talked to (of whom over half were women) and it seemed like they genuinely enjoyed what they did.
I guess all isn't as it seems.
As for Mt Fuji. I was asked some stupid question about burning ropes at an interview. My answer was "I don't know, what's the answer?" The company hired me. I was talking to the guy later, and he said he liked to ask questions like that "to see how I think." So I asked him "How do I think?"
I thought we knew by now that you involve the people that will live with the new "philosophy" when "conceiving."
It's like asking why does Amazon treats most of its employees like crap and why Bezos does nothing about it, it's all by design. He didn't "fail". He sets expectations for higher ups then higher ups set expectations for middle management then the middle management sets exceptions for the lower management and you end up with basic employees treated like shit. It just a management technique. Nothing happens at the bottom that isn't encouraged by the top.
Churn rate has a ton of other reasons, unless you want to pack so many different variables under 'happiness' that the term is meaningless.
But I guess if you're right, we have a test case: Uber will soon be perceived as Disneyland, because they have a massive hairball of a company happiness problem to deal with.
Every successful company has these problems. Success attracts ambitious people and many of these high achievers accomplish their goals ruthlessly. In this process some other people who have different priorities feel left behind. Its just the way of life.
Take all the ambitious people and throw a challenging problem at them that can humble them other than that there is PR. PR expert will come out and tell you that not all teams in uber are bad, some of them are really good and the routine stuff we hear about any other big company.
Do you know of any big company that has a magic solution to this problem? Everyone has this problem but the end users perceive it differently depending on how the brand presents itself.
I work at a company, and I think generally, most people who work here are happy. And there's not much churn.
