All Bitcoin private keys (directory.io)
7 points by ca98am79 42 minutes ago





This is a joke. The keys are generated not stored. And searching your own private key would be very stupid.

What's going on here? I just sent put .01 bitcoin to one of those addresses, lets see if I can sweep it now....

see: http://directory.io/faq

