Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
All Bitcoin private keys
(
directory.io
)
7 points
by
ca98am79
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
Kazamai
0 minutes ago
This is a joke. The keys are generated not stored. And searching your own private key would be very stupid.
reply
just_one_time_
36 minutes ago
What's going on here? I just sent put .01 bitcoin to one of those addresses, lets see if I can sweep it now....
reply
ca98am79
32 minutes ago
see:
http://directory.io/faq
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply