Measuring how deadly our daily activities are
theconversation.com
12 points
by
blegh
49 minutes ago
scottshepard
13 minutes ago
My favorite stat about micromorts is that motorcycle travel and canoe travel pose the same risk when measured by distance. That is, one mile of motorcycling has the same risk of death as one mile of canoeing.
