Ask HN: What are your favorite tech podcasts?

What are your favorite tech podcasts ? (anything related to startups, coding, vc, marketing in startups, design etc...)
Thanks
They don't really cover programming/engineering topics, but it's fun to listen to.
reply
Startups For the Rest of Us[2]
Entreprogrammers[3]
[0] http://ecorner.stanford.edu/podcasts
[1] http://ecorner.stanford.edu/podcasts/etl
[2] http://www.startupsfortherestofus.com/
[3] http://entreprogrammers.com/
ShopTalk [1]
Recode Replay [2]
The Changelog (as you mentioned) [3]
Giant Robots Smashing Into Other Giant Robots [4]
Those are a few that I listen to regularly. I have too many podcasts (but I have a feeling I'll pick up some more from this thread...)
[0] http://futurecommerce.fm/
[1] http://shoptalkshow.com/
[2] http://www.recode.net/recode-replay-podcast
[3] https://changelog.com/podcast
[4] http://giantrobots.fm/
Edit: [4]
- The Indie Hackers Podcast (hosted by me!)
I like the SANS Internet Storm Center daily podcast because it's short, to the point, and gives just enough detail that I can use to follow up on if I need/want to. I listen to some BSD Now episodes that sound interesting. I previously liked TechSNAP but had to quit listening after they recently changed hosts.
[0] http:ai-guild.com
(Self Promo)
Anything nerdy is welcome!
Other good podcasts I listen to:
- .NET Rocks
- Coding Blocks
- Hanselminutes
- Javascript Jabber
- Programming Throwdown
Linear Digressions
Not So Standard Deviations
Partially Derivative
New Books in Mathematics
Talk Python
Podcast.__init__
Ask an Astronomer
Cortex[1].
[0]: http://atp.fm/
[1]: https://www.relay.fm/cortex
Just seems it's 3 guys complaining the Mac isn't like it used to be for 2 hours every week.
The real good stuff comes when they talk about programming, gaming, and cars, which happens every episode. They also had a good interview recently with Chris Lattner that is worth the listen.
I really like their perspective.
The Pitch
Startup
Data Stories
Flux
javascript jabber
.net rocks
software engineering daily
soft skills engineering
Tech stuff
They don't really cover programming/engineering topics, but it's fun to listen to.
reply