Ask HN: What are your favorite tech podcasts?
I'm a big fan of podcasts, but I wonder if I miss some cool tech podcast.(I follow a16z, The Twenty Minute VC, Changelog, Developer Tea)

What are your favorite tech podcasts ? (anything related to startups, coding, vc, marketing in startups, design etc...)

Thanks






I like the WAN show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQ1DxElRebg

They don't really cover programming/engineering topics, but it's fun to listen to.

Loving Software Engineering Daily. Jeff makes all of the music. Check out 'The Prion' on Spotify or SoundCloud.

The Stanford eCorner[0]. I particularly like the Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders series[1].

Startups For the Rest of Us[2]

Entreprogrammers[3]

[0] http://ecorner.stanford.edu/podcasts

[1] http://ecorner.stanford.edu/podcasts/etl

[2] http://www.startupsfortherestofus.com/

[3] http://entreprogrammers.com/

For the Python-interested, both "Talk Python To Me" and "Python Bytes" are very good.

Futurecommerce [0]

ShopTalk [1]

Recode Replay [2]

The Changelog (as you mentioned) [3]

Giant Robots Smashing Into Other Giant Robots [4]

Those are a few that I listen to regularly. I have too many podcasts (but I have a feeling I'll pick up some more from this thread...)

[0] http://futurecommerce.fm/

[1] http://shoptalkshow.com/

[2] http://www.recode.net/recode-replay-podcast

[3] https://changelog.com/podcast

[4] http://giantrobots.fm/

Edit: [4]

- Software Engineering Daily (hosted by Jeff Meyerson)

- The Indie Hackers Podcast (hosted by me!)

Not startup-y, but tech podcasts...

I like the SANS Internet Storm Center daily podcast because it's short, to the point, and gives just enough detail that I can use to follow up on if I need/want to. I listen to some BSD Now episodes that sound interesting. I previously liked TechSNAP but had to quit listening after they recently changed hosts.

Grabbing coffee w/ AI researchers [0]

[0] http:ai-guild.com

(Self Promo)

Software Engineering Radio - http://www.se-radio.net

I personally haven't found any quite as good as the Bike Shed(http://bikeshed.fm/). It does often focus on Ruby, but overall the types of problems they cover are not limited to Ruby in scope. I mainly like it because I get to hear some developers significantly more experienced than myself talk about how they solved certain problems.

Might find some useful answers at https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9836023

Sorry for hijacking. Is there a podcast which talks about big, distributed systems and their architecture? I'd be really interested in that.

Hi Rajath, Dhruv here :) SE daily (mentioned above) is just what you're looking for. https://overcast.fm/itunes1019576853/software-engineering-da...

Oh don't worry! I'm super interested in this too!

Anything nerdy is welcome!

The Security Now podcast from the Twit network is really good. I've really learned a lot about security issues and encryption from that podcast.

Other good podcasts I listen to: - .NET Rocks - Coding Blocks - Hanselminutes - Javascript Jabber - Programming Throwdown

Data Skeptic

Linear Digressions

Not So Standard Deviations

Partially Derivative

New Books in Mathematics

Talk Python

Podcast.__init__

Ask an Astronomer

Accidental Tech Podcast[0].

Cortex[1].

[0]: http://atp.fm/

[1]: https://www.relay.fm/cortex

Can't understand the attraction to ATP.

Just seems it's 3 guys complaining the Mac isn't like it used to be for 2 hours every week.

Sometimes I get really annoyed with it, as it can be three guys complaining about Apple in general, which I don't care too much about.

The real good stuff comes when they talk about programming, gaming, and cars, which happens every episode. They also had a good interview recently with Chris Lattner that is worth the listen.

I agree, the Chris Lattner interview was really interesting.

Late Nights With Trav And Los - It's a Design/Coding podcast covering a wide range of topics.

I really like their perspective.

Hack To Start is inspiring sometimes

Thanks! added to my list!

Foundation

The Pitch

Startup

Data Stories

Flux

I LOVE The Pitch...instead what is "Startup" ? by who ?

reply


Startup is a podcast by Alex Blumberg (of This American Life). In the first season, it follows his journey of launching his own startup. Really excellent listening for anyone new to entrepreneurship! https://gimletmedia.com/startup/

front end happy hour

javascript jabber

.net rocks

software engineering daily

soft skills engineering

Tech stuff

Tech stuff ? any link ?

