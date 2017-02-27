Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
DHS Quietly Testing Mandatory Facial Recognition of Passengers Exiting U.S (professional-troublemaker.com)
This is awful!

Even ignoring the obvious moral problems with this, I don't think such a system could be as accurate as hoped. All the publically available face training datasets contain mostly US demographics (read: white people), and it's unclear how the system performance will be when applied to a data distribution that's dissimilar from the training distribution (read: nonwhite faces). I'm not aware of a lot of research about this.

Even if such a system could be built with 99% accuracy, there are hundreds of thousands of people that pass through international flights every day. For every false positive, your security people have to go through all of the steps. How many innocent folks will confuse the scanner and be taken into custody for false positives?

This is just a tool for oppression. Nothing more.

This is part of the effort to detect visa overstayers. CBP tries to measure this.[1] As of the end of 2015, they estimate that there are 416,500 people in the US who overstayed their visa. They want to use the same identification techniques at entry and exit and match them. This tells them who's entered the US legally but now needs to be found and deported.

[1] https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/FY%2015...

But why do we want to identify visa overstayers who are leaving the country? That doesn't do us any good. You could argue that we're doing it to prohibit them from re-entering, but the vast majority of our illegal immigration are people who come here with no intention of leaving and thus will never be found on a jet bridge. Likewise, it obviously won't do much for terrorism prevention, because those people tend to leave the country contemporaneously with leaving the earth.

It seems to me that there are far more compelling reasons to implement exit controls if you have other, less savory motives.

It is with the hope that the penalties from getting caught will encourage people to comply with the limit of stay terms of their visa.

I've lived outside of the USA for most of my adult life and from the people I've interacted with, anecdotally, the threat that if they overstay their visa they'll be fined <insert large number here> per day and be denied a visa & entry in the future seems to motivate people to comply with the terms of their visa.

The "green light" part made it sound more like a retinal scan (because the inside of your eyeball is dark and needs to be illuminated).

If you've ever entered the country over the last couple years and used one of the kiosks at many airports, they're the same thing. They compare your passport to the image the device takes (and give you expedited clearance if there's a match and no red flags), and IIRC, they have a green light. Facial recognition needs illumination too (edit: but obviously, invisible illumination such as IR would do just fine).

retinal scan is way too invasive to be deployed at this point - iris or face is most likely

If you think about it, there's an argument to be made that face scanning is the most invasive because it can easily be done at a distance without your knowledge. The depths of your eyes may feel more personal, but facial recognition is insidious.

Another reason I'm nearly certain this was face recognition is that DHS already has a database of faces -- your passport photos -- and thus they have something to compare to. They don't have an iris or retina database for U.S. citizens.

But, so-called “exit controls,” where documents are checked as travelers are leaving the country, were popularized last century by Nazi Germany as a great way to ensure that they could control, round up, and exterminate the Jews and other “undesirables.” It can obviously serve no purpose of keeping terrorists out, because it only affects those who are already in.

Or to put it another way, they're standard in practically every country apart from the US. Because what's the point of issuing someone with a fixed-term visa if you have no record of whether they left at the end of it?

Then why make everybody get scanned (including US persons)? Or am I misunderstanding?

