Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
OpenXR – Cross-Platform, Portable, Virtual Reality (khronos.org)
37 points by gnarbarian 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Here's a pretty cool interview with Valve's Joe Ludwig on openXR you can to listen to

http://voicesofvr.com/509-valves-joe-ludwig-on-khronos-group...

reply


Glad to see Oculus and Valve both on the list of supporters. This is definitely something that was needed.

reply


just a little mad that Kronos' classic naming scheme 'OpenVR' was already taken.

reply


Though if AR features are added to the spec later "OpenXR" will seem less weird.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: