OpenXR – Cross-Platform, Portable, Virtual Reality
37 points
by
gnarbarian
1 hour ago
gnarbarian
8 minutes ago
Here's a pretty cool interview with Valve's Joe Ludwig on openXR you can to listen to
http://voicesofvr.com/509-valves-joe-ludwig-on-khronos-group...
boardwaalk
28 minutes ago
Glad to see Oculus and Valve both on the list of supporters. This is definitely something that was needed.
gnarbarian
22 minutes ago
just a little mad that Kronos' classic naming scheme 'OpenVR' was already taken.
wlesieutre
20 minutes ago
Though if AR features are added to the spec later "OpenXR" will seem less weird.
