Man, I really wish the internet hadn't decided that "trigger" means to anger or upset someone instead of the original meaning: provoke an anxiety or panic attack, like lighting firecrackers around war veterans.
Not that what Uber is doing here to "Amy" isn't despicable. It's just this relatively frivolous usage of the word "trigger" compared to the original purpose for using it: to highlight the experiences of those suffering from PTSD. PTSD can come in many forms, not just from wartime trauma. That's what "triggering" someone was about.
reply
On the off-chance Amy or Susan is reading this, thanks for sharing your stories.
Say it over and over, say it loud, and say it to every single person entering the US workforce from day one:
H/R ACTS AND WILL ALWAYS ACT IN THE COMPANY'S BEST INTERESTS. NOT YOURS.
Amy's situation was grave, and kudos to her for getting out. But everyone should read these stories and burn this line into their heads permanently.
You're right, and here's the thing. It seems both women who've come forward would have open-and-shut cases against Uber for multi-millions in damages. It's surprising to me that neither have pursued Uber in this regard. Similarly, it's surprising to me that Uber HR hasn't done the mental calculus to figure out that these women have a solid case, and just fix the problem. Or, most disturbingly, Uber HR DID do the mental calculus, determined neither woman would sue; and, therefore, made the correct choices as "best for the company."
Either way, I'm taking Lyft.
Reasons to pursue sexual harassment litigation:
* You may make some money.
Reasons to not pursue sexual harassment litigation:
* You will have to devote an enormous amount of money, time, energy, health, and your emotional well-being.
* Your lawyers will take half the settlement, either in up front fees, or as a portion of the bounty.
* You will get to share, and then be brutally cross-examined about all the worst bullshit you had to endure in a courtroom.
* With so much money on the line, you will trigger a smear campaign against you, whose impact will persist long after the trial concludes.
* You want to program, instead of dealing with legal bullshit.
* You just want this nightmare to be over, instead of it being brought up over, and over again.
* You don't want to have your name permanently associated with "Sues your employers for millions of dollars". Good luck getting a job after that.
* If for whatever reason you lose, you will get to enjoy all the damage to your reputation, all the trauma and indignities that you had to re-live, the black mark on your employment record (Who would hire a liar who sues her employers?), and you'll probably be counter-sued by Uber. I hope you're independently wealthy.
It's easy to suggest the nuclear option when you have no skin in the game.
Is it possible that their contracts are written in such a way as to preclude this? Which if so is gross and shouldn't be allowed by contract law IMO, but it certainly wouldn't surprise me.
Through inaction and malpractice they have increased the legal liability Uber faces and encouraged irreparable reputational damage for Uber.
Except their actions here are not in the best interest of the company...why do people keep posting this in the context of discussing Uber? These are casebook examples of what HR should not do.
That is, don't interact with them expecting to be "understood" as a person.
You may not just get a "no, we can't do that". You may well also get an unmentioned strike against you, for even raising the point or concern.
There are some good people in HR. Although, upon reflection, I realize that those I've met tended to have moved on or exited HR.
Anyway, my point is, don't just expect "in the employer's interest", be also aware of and prepared for a lack of basic human connection.
Wikipedia: “Human resources are the people who make up the workforce of an organization, business sector, or economy. [...] A human-resources department (HR department) of an organization performs human resource management, overseeing various aspects of employment, such as compliance with labour law and employment standards, administration of employee benefits, and some aspects of recruitment and dismissal.”
My default is "show me the evidence", but I believe Susan Fowler's account because she put her reputation on the line and I was willing to trust that she left, opposed to got fired, due to non-performance reasons based on being able to somewhat approximate/confirm her technical abilities.
This submission is just anonymous accusations. Absurd, unrealistic-sounding accusations. If the culture at Uber was as rampantly ridiculous as described in this blogpost, men and women would be falling over themselves to tell their stories.
> My paycheck is 18% less than my less qualified male colleagues.
If this was true, and the anonymous writer, who claims to be a skilled data analyst, was able to make a case that this was due to gender and not ability, she should be telling this story to a lawyer, not a blog site.
Is this post not proof of that? Especially so soon after Ms. Fowler's account. Perhaps the floodgates are now open.
The difference being that Susan Fowler's story was realistic. This blogpost is absurd and just adds noise that would compete with credible accounts.
Your profile says you're the "technical founder on a bootstrapping startup," I want to make sure I never use your product, do business with your company, or take calls from your recruiters.
... is a privileged viewpoint, and offensive to me. The author doesn't have to prove to your satisfaction that this happened to her to write this article.
1) A woman in her late 20s
2) Who used to work at Uber in Engineering working on
database and networking scalability
3) Went to a top private college
4) has a Master’s in Information Systems
5) previous to Uber worked as a Data Analyst in a tech
company in the Midwest and left when it was acquired
by a Chinese firm
6) Is 5 foot 7 Caucasian with dark hair
It's also possible that some of that information is slightly twisted, to throw people off.
Furthermore, any of those descriptions could be fabricated to throw someone attempting to deanonymize her off.
As opposed to the standard MRA characterization of all women as flighty, bitchy, whiny, screechy, slutty, dumb, "cheaters" who slept their way to the top somehow using their devious womanly wiles (but won't sleep with the MRA in question because they hate men).
I'm glad the author is sharing her story.
Would not it be better if HR of your company can be managed by some third party with 100% transparency?
"Visibly angry, Mike#2 covered the microphone of
the conference phone, he reached over to
hold my hand tightly and told me to stop
being a whiny little bitch."
I can't imagine that because someone performs well at their jobs they'd be entitled to treat anyone else in such a demeaning manner.
Yep, sounds like a bad place to work.
Just a reminder that you can change jobs after 6 months in the valley, there is really no need to put up with that or wait for evil managers to make the place hell.
p.s. I've had one opportunity in the past that I declined due to lower pay package. Current one seem good, but I'm not going forward.
#nouber
But I'm happy all these stories are coming out. Definitely glad these women have had the courage to share them, hopefully enough public pressure can be built up to steer in the direction of change.
serious comment: I think it's great these stories are getting out. Now women know what they will face at Uber. And perhaps someone will have the strength to sue them for discrimination.
You've likely noticed how contentious and combative this topic has been in particular. A lot of people seem to be looking for any excuse to undercut another's comments. While that wasn't your intent, the lack of good faith that some people grant others can lead to unfortunate behavior. That's why I commented, by the way: to point out you may be misunderstanding your parent, not assuming you were acting in bad faith.
Anyway, I hope you have a better day :) Be well.
> Anyway, I hope you have a better day :) Be well.
Thanks, you too! =)
Time for this Travis dude to resign, right?
That there is a stereotype that people interested in software engineering are "nerds" who are losers and picked on in school? That the stereotype is accurate, and "yet again" software engineers bully other people because they were bullied?
"I cannot accept your canon that we are to judge Pope and King unlike other men, with a favourable presumption that they did no wrong. If there is any presumption it is the other way against holders of power, increasing as the power increases. Historic responsibility has to make up for the want of legal responsibility. Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority: still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority. There is no worse heresy than that the office sanctifies the holder of it. That is the point at which the negation of Catholicism and the negation of Liberalism meet and keep high festival, and the end learns to justify the means. You would hang a man of no position, like Ravaillac; but if what one hears is true, then Elizabeth asked the gaoler to murder Mary, and William III ordered his Scots minister to extirpate a clan. Here are the greater names coupled with the greater crimes. You would spare these criminals, for some mysterious reason. I would hang them, higher than Haman, for reasons of quite obvious justice; still more, still higher, for the sake of historical science."
How right has he been proven, before and after his time? From athletes to politicians, from Steve Jobs to Winston Churchill.
> It was normal for guys to refer to other guys as fags when they didn’t participate in private parties where sex and drugs were involved.
This was every douchebag in high school who would laugh at me for being interested in computers back in the early '00s. And now they're programmers 15 years later. Brogrammer culture squicks me out in several ways, but mostly because the same people who laughed at, mocked, and belittled anyone interested in programming are now invading our industry and driving the decent folk out.
This is an entirely anonymous complaint with no particular reason why anyone would believe it. A lot of it read to me as too perfect. Too designed to hit all of the right buttons to generate outrage.
I won't deny that it could be true. But I'd also give that possibility under even odds. And if stories like this are true, then we'll likely have enough opportunity to learn that later to give this version undue attention.
Reader beware.
Are you trying to be ironic by dismissing the critic's anonymity while accepting the author's?
The three-minute old account making a comment from the peanut gallery did nothing of the sort. The two are not at all equivalent.
Pointing out that the account is new is not meant to invalidate it's commentary. It is meant to demonstrate that it is self-contradicting.
HN is not journalism, it's a water cooler. There's some rules for decorum but little to no editorial function.
did you mean to say "is not"?
That said, given the level of detail and the consistency with other reports we've heard, I think this report sounds pretty credible.
1. Racism.
Not okay. Fire him.
2. Sexist behavior
Not okay. Warn and then fire him.
3. Working people hard
That's okay. I was made to work hard. Long days no breaks hard deadlines. That's the world we live in.
4. How this affected her
I'm sorry she went through this and it's not okay. How she chooses to feel and deal with this are under her control. She shouldn't have perpetuated her pain by staying in the situation.
Can you understand how hard it is for someone to leave a job after a short amount of time, knowing that every future employer will see that on your resumé?
you have stay until they kill your spirit just because Uber is a cool company?
Man, I really wish the internet hadn't decided that "trigger" means to anger or upset someone instead of the original meaning: provoke an anxiety or panic attack, like lighting firecrackers around war veterans.
Not that what Uber is doing here to "Amy" isn't despicable. It's just this relatively frivolous usage of the word "trigger" compared to the original purpose for using it: to highlight the experiences of those suffering from PTSD. PTSD can come in many forms, not just from wartime trauma. That's what "triggering" someone was about.
reply