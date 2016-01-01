Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I am an Uber survivor (medium.com)
382 points by NelsonMinar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 93 comments | favorite





> tried to trigger me

Man, I really wish the internet hadn't decided that "trigger" means to anger or upset someone instead of the original meaning: provoke an anxiety or panic attack, like lighting firecrackers around war veterans.

Not that what Uber is doing here to "Amy" isn't despicable. It's just this relatively frivolous usage of the word "trigger" compared to the original purpose for using it: to highlight the experiences of those suffering from PTSD. PTSD can come in many forms, not just from wartime trauma. That's what "triggering" someone was about.

reply


It comes as no surprise to me that a company so cavalier toward local laws and its drivers as Uber is would also mistreat its other workers.

On the off-chance Amy or Susan is reading this, thanks for sharing your stories.

reply


"In essence, the HR department blackmailed me that if I make noise, I’d be fired. I was distraught by the HR department’s response especially considering that most of the HR folks I dealt with were women."

Say it over and over, say it loud, and say it to every single person entering the US workforce from day one:

H/R ACTS AND WILL ALWAYS ACT IN THE COMPANY'S BEST INTERESTS. NOT YOURS.

Amy's situation was grave, and kudos to her for getting out. But everyone should read these stories and burn this line into their heads permanently.

reply


> H/R ACTS AND WILL ALWAYS ACT IN THE COMPANY'S BEST INTERESTS. NOT YOURS.

You're right, and here's the thing. It seems both women who've come forward would have open-and-shut cases against Uber for multi-millions in damages. It's surprising to me that neither have pursued Uber in this regard. Similarly, it's surprising to me that Uber HR hasn't done the mental calculus to figure out that these women have a solid case, and just fix the problem. Or, most disturbingly, Uber HR DID do the mental calculus, determined neither woman would sue; and, therefore, made the correct choices as "best for the company."

Either way, I'm taking Lyft.

reply


> It's surprising to me that neither have pursued Uber in this regard.

Reasons to pursue sexual harassment litigation:

* You may make some money.

Reasons to not pursue sexual harassment litigation:

* You will have to devote an enormous amount of money, time, energy, health, and your emotional well-being.

* Your lawyers will take half the settlement, either in up front fees, or as a portion of the bounty.

* You will get to share, and then be brutally cross-examined about all the worst bullshit you had to endure in a courtroom.

* With so much money on the line, you will trigger a smear campaign against you, whose impact will persist long after the trial concludes.

* You want to program, instead of dealing with legal bullshit.

* You just want this nightmare to be over, instead of it being brought up over, and over again.

* You don't want to have your name permanently associated with "Sues your employers for millions of dollars". Good luck getting a job after that.

* If for whatever reason you lose, you will get to enjoy all the damage to your reputation, all the trauma and indignities that you had to re-live, the black mark on your employment record (Who would hire a liar who sues her employers?), and you'll probably be counter-sued by Uber. I hope you're independently wealthy.

It's easy to suggest the nuclear option when you have no skin in the game.

reply


I completely agree with all this, I just think it's frustrating for a lot of people when you see a terrible situation that's supposed to have judicial remedies, but in practice that system just doesn't work.

reply


> It seems both women who've come forward would have open-and-shut cases against Uber for multi-millions in damages.

Is it possible that their contracts are written in such a way as to preclude this? Which if so is gross and shouldn't be allowed by contract law IMO, but it certainly wouldn't surprise me.

reply


In response to your statement, I just have to say that Uber's HR _has not_ acted in the company's best interest and has actually worked in opposition to its best interest.

Through inaction and malpractice they have increased the legal liability Uber faces and encouraged irreparable reputational damage for Uber.

reply


Business != Company, company (made up of orgs) is a component of a business. If someone in my HR group does not act in the best interests of the business AND the company (and usually putting the company before the business is the right thing to do) they would lose their job quite quickly. My obligation as a CEO is to my shareholders, and my shareholders know that putting my people in front of returns will always result in better returns. It's pretty clear cut, you're nothing without your people, and that's that.

reply


>H/R ACTS AND WILL ALWAYS ACT IN THE COMPANY'S BEST INTERESTS. NOT YOURS.

Except their actions here are not in the best interest of the company...why do people keep posting this in the context of discussing Uber? These are casebook examples of what HR should not do.

reply


I'll add that a significant portion of people I've encountered who have careers in HR are not particularly empathic nor "people persons".

That is, don't interact with them expecting to be "understood" as a person.

You may not just get a "no, we can't do that". You may well also get an unmentioned strike against you, for even raising the point or concern.

There are some good people in HR. Although, upon reflection, I realize that those I've met tended to have moved on or exited HR.

Anyway, my point is, don't just expect "in the employer's interest", be also aware of and prepared for a lack of basic human connection.

reply


The genius of labeling it "human resources" just struck me. As an employee (and human) it seems reasonable to interpret it as "resources for humans" and thus assume it would be there to help. But its true meaning, to execs/stakeholders/corporate persons, is "[the department which manages the] human resources".

reply


This is not really an obscure secret.

Wikipedia: “Human resources are the people who make up the workforce of an organization, business sector, or economy. [...] A human-resources department (HR department) of an organization performs human resource management, overseeing various aspects of employment, such as compliance with labour law and employment standards, administration of employee benefits, and some aspects of recruitment and dismissal.”

reply


> I am afraid to make my name public. Let’s call me Amy. For reasons only the #ubervictims know, let’s refer to the villain of this story as Mike#2.

My default is "show me the evidence", but I believe Susan Fowler's account because she put her reputation on the line and I was willing to trust that she left, opposed to got fired, due to non-performance reasons based on being able to somewhat approximate/confirm her technical abilities.

This submission is just anonymous accusations. Absurd, unrealistic-sounding accusations. If the culture at Uber was as rampantly ridiculous as described in this blogpost, men and women would be falling over themselves to tell their stories.

> My paycheck is 18% less than my less qualified male colleagues.

If this was true, and the anonymous writer, who claims to be a skilled data analyst, was able to make a case that this was due to gender and not ability, she should be telling this story to a lawyer, not a blog site.

reply


>If the culture at Uber was as rampantly ridiculous as described in this blogpost, men and women would be falling over themselves to tell their stories.

Is this post not proof of that? Especially so soon after Ms. Fowler's account. Perhaps the floodgates are now open.

reply


> Is this post not proof of that? Especially so soon after Ms. Fowler's account. Perhaps the floodgates are now open.

The difference being that Susan Fowler's story was realistic. This blogpost is absurd and just adds noise that would compete with credible accounts.

reply


You should put your reputation on the line when you make such vile comments.

Your profile says you're the "technical founder on a bootstrapping startup," I want to make sure I never use your product, do business with your company, or take calls from your recruiters.

reply


Please tell me what is "vile" about saying "I believe Susan, but this blogpost strains credibility. If the author is being honest, I hope she speaks to an attorney".

reply


> My default is "show me the evidence", but I believe Susan Fowler's account because she put her reputation on the line and I was willing to trust that she left, opposed to got fired, due to non-performance reasons based on being able to somewhat approximate/confirm her technical abilities.

... is a privileged viewpoint, and offensive to me. The author doesn't have to prove to your satisfaction that this happened to her to write this article.

reply


So what company do you work for?

reply


Why would someone write an anonymous blog post but then declare that they are:

  1) A woman in her late 20s
  2) Who used to work at Uber in Engineering working on
     database and networking scalability
  3) Went to a top private college
  4) has a Master’s in Information Systems
  5) previous to Uber worked as a Data Analyst in a tech
     company in the Midwest and left when it was acquired
     by a Chinese firm
  6) Is 5 foot 7 Caucasian with dark hair

reply


Because it probably doesn't matter if ex-coworkers at Uber figure out who it is. She just doesn't want this story attached to her real name when people Google her.

It's also possible that some of that information is slightly twisted, to throw people off.

reply


There's anonymity in numbers. Even with Uber's relatively small female workforce, the high turnover rate and unspecified timeframe makes it likely that there are dozens of potential candidates. This sounds specific, but it's really just a lot of datapoints that already correlate heavily with the sample group (Engineering is large at Uber, elite private colleges are strongly represented at startups, average-heighted white women with dark hair are statistically average).

Furthermore, any of those descriptions could be fabricated to throw someone attempting to deanonymize her off.

reply


Having some people know who you are is very different from having the Internet know who you are. Even if she got doxxed (let's hope shoe doesn't), it's unlikely the fallout would be similar.

reply


From the description of circumstances, Uber will already be able to identify the author. Assuming they go after her (as they are often wont to do), it only increases her credibility in the eyes of the public, damaging Uber further.

reply


She should hope they go after her. That ensures retaliation damages.

reply


Perhaps because her name would be indexed by the search engines as this story is shared thousands of times? Would you like the #1 search result for your name to be a sexual harassment story?

reply


Its one thing for the people who know her to know it was her, its another thing for the world. That is why.

reply


Seems to me the author is trying to characterize herself as boring, intelligent, hard-working, skilled and educated. A model employee. An asset to the company.

As opposed to the standard MRA characterization of all women as flighty, bitchy, whiny, screechy, slutty, dumb, "cheaters" who slept their way to the top somehow using their devious womanly wiles (but won't sleep with the MRA in question because they hate men).

reply


It's unfortunate that the Silicon Valley work culture is being tarnished by companies like Uber. There are many companies that respect women and have HR departments that actually fulfill the purpose of being helpful Resources to Humans. I hope the anti-Uber sentiment grows so other companies can learn from this example.

I'm glad the author is sharing her story.

reply


You have got that backwards dude: the Resources are the Humans.

reply


until the resources are self-driving cars?

reply


A very sad read. Uber is in deep ethical trouble recently. Postpone that IPO plan guys.

Would not it be better if HR of your company can be managed by some third party with 100% transparency?

reply


Although this post is anonymous, Given what has come out recently about Uber, I'm strongly inclined to believe what she wrote. If Uber gets into any more trouble then the board and investors will have to do something because the bad press would be directly hurting their business.

"Visibly angry, Mike#2 covered the microphone of the conference phone, he reached over to hold my hand tightly and told me to stop being a whiny little bitch."

I can't imagine that because someone performs well at their jobs they'd be entitled to treat anyone else in such a demeaning manner.

reply


Wow, while I expected more stories to surface, this one seems to be a whole different level. But then again, Uber seems to be a really dysfunctional company.

reply


> It was normal for me to get to work at 7 in the morning and leave late at night with only a thirty minute break in between.

Yep, sounds like a bad place to work.

Just a reminder that you can change jobs after 6 months in the valley, there is really no need to put up with that or wait for evil managers to make the place hell.

reply


I'd like to thank these brave women for coming out and speaking against these evils. I rarely use Uber but more importantly, I'm not interviewing/working in Uber ever.

p.s. I've had one opportunity in the past that I declined due to lower pay package. Current one seem good, but I'm not going forward.

#nouber

reply


If this is true, then it's horrifying. I didn't agree with the crowd and delete Uber earlier for the protest stuff, but if this is true, then bye-bye Uber.

reply


Very sad that I expected more stories like Susan's to come out.

reply


I know you refer to the fact these stories happened; yes, very sad indeed.

But I'm happy all these stories are coming out. Definitely glad these women have had the courage to share them, hopefully enough public pressure can be built up to steer in the direction of change.

reply


I question myself what would happen if she openly scream at his face with a nice: Why don't you go and f...

reply


There's really no reason not to name Mike #2. If this is real, he already knows who you are.

reply


There's enough information given in the story that virtually anybody who worked at Uber can name the people involved. Public naming and shaming is understandably desired, but unnecessary. It invites legal action.

reply


The author could be afraid of lawsuits (even if it is true what she writes, that doesn't mean someone can't sue for libel/defamation/retaliate in some fashion).

reply


horrific - how can this really be happening in 2016 ?

reply


I have great news for you! It's not. It's 2017

reply


Your parent may be referring to the events described that happened prior to 2017.

reply


sigh just trying to lighten the mood with a joke. -2 for that. Thanks HN. He did use the present tense :-P

serious comment: I think it's great these stories are getting out. Now women know what they will face at Uber. And perhaps someone will have the strength to sue them for discrimination.

reply


Yeah, this can be a pretty serious crowd (which I actually think is a strength of HN, as humor can be so easily misinterpreted on Internet forums).

You've likely noticed how contentious and combative this topic has been in particular. A lot of people seem to be looking for any excuse to undercut another's comments. While that wasn't your intent, the lack of good faith that some people grant others can lead to unfortunate behavior. That's why I commented, by the way: to point out you may be misunderstanding your parent, not assuming you were acting in bad faith.

Anyway, I hope you have a better day :) Be well.

reply


> That's why I commented, by the way: to point out you may be misunderstanding your parent, not assuming you were acting in bad faith.

> Anyway, I hope you have a better day :) Be well.

Thanks, you too! =)


Everyone needs to #deleteuber.

reply


Until and unless they have clear internal changes that allow female and minority engineers to work in a positive, equal pay for equal work environment.

reply


"Travis is well known to protect high performing team leaders no matter how abusive they are towards their employees."

Time for this Travis dude to resign, right?

reply


Sounds like someone who cant take the heat at the office. Grow a pair of balls Amy.

reply


this is awful.

reply


Yet again the nerds have become the bullies.

reply


Except I doubt these are "the nerds". These are likely the fratboys who studied business and are continuing their hazing and misogyny as managers after college.

reply


What point are you intending to communicate here?

That there is a stereotype that people interested in software engineering are "nerds" who are losers and picked on in school? That the stereotype is accurate, and "yet again" software engineers bully other people because they were bullied?

reply


Not sure what kinds of companies you've worked at, but from what I've seen, founders, execs, and their inner circles aren't nerds.

reply


"Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men." -John Dalberg-Acton. It saddens me how much I have seen that quote play out in my life...

reply


It's honestly part of such a good quote, I feel compelled to post the rest.

"I cannot accept your canon that we are to judge Pope and King unlike other men, with a favourable presumption that they did no wrong. If there is any presumption it is the other way against holders of power, increasing as the power increases. Historic responsibility has to make up for the want of legal responsibility. Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority: still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority. There is no worse heresy than that the office sanctifies the holder of it. That is the point at which the negation of Catholicism and the negation of Liberalism meet and keep high festival, and the end learns to justify the means. You would hang a man of no position, like Ravaillac; but if what one hears is true, then Elizabeth asked the gaoler to murder Mary, and William III ordered his Scots minister to extirpate a clan. Here are the greater names coupled with the greater crimes. You would spare these criminals, for some mysterious reason. I would hang them, higher than Haman, for reasons of quite obvious justice; still more, still higher, for the sake of historical science."

How right has he been proven, before and after his time? From athletes to politicians, from Steve Jobs to Winston Churchill.

reply


Not sure I understand this. This guy doesn't sound like a nerd at all. More like a BSD.

reply


It's not just _one_ guy being talked about.

reply


From the article:

> It was normal for guys to refer to other guys as fags when they didn’t participate in private parties where sex and drugs were involved.

This was every douchebag in high school who would laugh at me for being interested in computers back in the early '00s. And now they're programmers 15 years later. Brogrammer culture squicks me out in several ways, but mostly because the same people who laughed at, mocked, and belittled anyone interested in programming are now invading our industry and driving the decent folk out.

reply


.

reply


[dead]


True, my bad.

reply


We live in a world of fake news, but anyone who questions an anonymous blog post during a media hype-cycle surrounding Uber's sexual harassment allegations is flagged? It's important to be more diligent in these times, not less.

reply


This is one of the most heavily flagged submissions I've seen in a while - hit #2 with 70 points, and now is at #6 with 174 points in 40 min, while the new #2 is 124 points in 2 hours.

reply


I'm one of the flaggers.

This is an entirely anonymous complaint with no particular reason why anyone would believe it. A lot of it read to me as too perfect. Too designed to hit all of the right buttons to generate outrage.

I won't deny that it could be true. But I'd also give that possibility under even odds. And if stories like this are true, then we'll likely have enough opportunity to learn that later to give this version undue attention.

reply


Not even halfway through reading it and I swore that somehow I must have missed that today was April 1st. Extremely sad if true, however highly questionable whether it is true.

reply


HN hates anything that bashes the misogynist culture of Silicon Valley. This story will be flagged dead shortly.

reply


This thread is being carpet bombed at an increasingly quick rate by people concern trolling over the anonymous nature of this post. Additionally, another post has indicated that flagging behavior is off wrt this post.

Reader beware.

reply


[flagged]


Odd choice for evidence of fabrication, as that quote echoes Susan Fowler's original post.

reply


Says the three minute old throwaway account.

reply


>Says the three minute old throwaway account.

Are you trying to be ironic by dismissing the critic's anonymity while accepting the author's?

reply


The author just bared an intensely personal and traumatic experience, that historically, has served as an open door to abuse, doxing, not to mention legal threats and discrimination from future employment, when the post is inevitably connected to her identity.

The three-minute old account making a comment from the peanut gallery did nothing of the sort. The two are not at all equivalent.

reply


Pointing out hypocrisy is not hypocritical. In criticizing anonymously, the commenter is acknowledging that there are reasons to remain anonymous.

Pointing out that the account is new is not meant to invalidate it's commentary. It is meant to demonstrate that it is self-contradicting.

reply


I don't believe HN should be front paging anonymous content without some proof of having worked at Uber.

reply


The front pageness is a function of the credibility and interestingness of the articles posted.

HN is not journalism, it's a water cooler. There's some rules for decorum but little to no editorial function.

reply


> The front pageness is a function of the credibility and interestingness of the articles posted.

did you mean to say "is not"?

reply


I don't necessarily agree, but I don't think this comment should be downvoted to oblivion. It is worth keeping in mind that these allegations are being made anonymously.

That said, given the level of detail and the consistency with other reports we've heard, I think this report sounds pretty credible.

reply


So, people should only bring up horror stories about their workplaces if they also expose themselves to legal or extra-legal retaliation?

reply


I'd rather have it there. Sure, there's no supporting evidence, but I want those still working at Uber to read it. They're in the position to decide whether it accords with their experience. Sometimes it can be hard to see what's in front of your face.

reply


If you feel a submission is inappropriate for HN, please flag it.

reply


It is totally understandable why she chose to be anonymous. I would let the readers decide, if they find any content shared on HN useful or not.

reply


I don't think people should be allowed to comment without some proof of being a person.

reply


I'm pretty sure everyone who's commenting here is a person, AI hasn't come this far.

reply


Seems to me there are 4 issues here:

1. Racism.

Not okay. Fire him.

2. Sexist behavior

Not okay. Warn and then fire him.

3. Working people hard

That's okay. I was made to work hard. Long days no breaks hard deadlines. That's the world we live in.

4. How this affected her

I'm sorry she went through this and it's not okay. How she chooses to feel and deal with this are under her control. She shouldn't have perpetuated her pain by staying in the situation.

reply


> How she chooses to feel and deal with this are under her control. She shouldn't have perpetuated her pain by staying in the situation.

Can you understand how hard it is for someone to leave a job after a short amount of time, knowing that every future employer will see that on your resumé?

reply


Yes. Because I've done it. And you tell people it wasn't a good fit. And if it's uber you tell them it's because uber is a bunch of jerks.

reply


It is very strange to me when I read these "Survivor" stories. I really can't relate to them not because I am a male and don't work in Silicon Valley but because I know I can and I have quit companies because I couldn't tolerate to work there. There is not fucking reason to keep suffering at a company for whatever reason. QUIT as soon as you feel unhappy let alone you come to a point where they "break" you. Are you kidding me? This is not North Korea. No one is forcing you to keep suffering. You are living in a goddam United State of America, and in a goddam Silicon Valley.

reply


Uber is huge, it's recognizable, it's got interesting problems. Susan Fowler even wrote a bestselling book related to some of her work there. You get to work with a lot of smart people. That's a lot of motivation to try to stay despite bad things happening. It's easy to say in hindsight how bad it was, but I'd say most people want to try to do a good job and will expect some problems that they will just "have to deal with" with any work environment. But in the end, they realized the bad outweighed the good and they -did- quit.

reply


She wrote: "Even though I don’t work at Uber any longer, the damage that was done to me by Uber’s work environment ruined my spirit."

you have stay until they kill your spirit just because Uber is a cool company?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: