Uber's SVP of engineering is out
7 points
by
runesoerensen
9 minutes ago
minimaxir
5 minutes ago
Important note from article: "To be clear, Singhal’s dispute with Google has nothing to do with that situation or the recent lawsuit that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has waged against Uber’s Otto division."
