Ask HN: Am I the only one who thinks Apache Camel is awful?

Everywhere I look online, people seem to rave about Camel. But, to me it seems an awful mish-mash of disjointed technologies and languages that make simple problems hard and hard problems painful. It is difficult to debug, does not particularly lend itself to re-usable solutions, and generally obfuscates what could otherwise be fairly clean integrations and makes them ugly. I'm sure some will say it depends on how you use it, but the "features" that create the aforementioned problems seem to be what most people tout as the benefits of Camel (e.g. "flexibility"). What am I missing?