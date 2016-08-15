Ask HN: How would you turn Twitter around?

It's a greenfield space no one else is really jumping upon yet. Focus may have turned to on-demand TV, but people still want to watch sports live, and Twitter already has acquired some of those deals as the sport franchises get more comfortable with online distribution. Trump's tweets, the presidential debates broadcast on Twitter and the fact people turn to Twitter during breaking news make it a logical extension to move into news and possibly finance too.
Twitter's modern-day utility seems very low outside of news/sports/politics and the average joe has moved their engagement to more visual platforms like Instagram and Snapchat where it is much easier to create and consume more personal content and updates.
Twitter would also be able to focus their monetization and advertising efforts around a much tighter content and audience niche. Plus consumers are used to paying for some of this premium content, making monetization of a freemium model even easier.
reply
Twitter has tremendous utility for the medical community. I am final year medical student and through twitter can follow worldwide leaders in emergency medicine (my field of interest). These doctors post clinical factoids, cases reports, unique ekgs, and other learning points live from the wards (all de-identified to protect patients of course). They also post opinions on the latest research publications. Twitter has become my best way to stay current in medicine.
Other apps targeted for doctors have attempted this. Doximity and Figure1 are examples. But twitter has done the best job.
As a public company, Twitter has to focus on the mainstream, big numbers.
I would also suggest that Twitter refocusing to sports and news would give the specialist apps you mention (and others) a better chance at super-serving your community. Is Twitter's ephemeral nature, mixed in with non-medical updates, really the best way for you to spot trends and identify useful links? If you don't fire up the app every few hours do you risk missing a crucial link or update?
I've seen other posts mentioning timeline changes, protocol changes, and opening up the API ecosystem, but I don't see any of these changes actually affecting Twitters bottom line.
Twitter is a great place to discuss what's going on right now. Whether it be sports, a natural disaster, political debate, news, etc. Twitter needs to be the place to go when you want social commentary / news on what's happening RIGHT NOW.
I think there's something TV-ish that's possible, but Netflix level? That seems difficult both in licensing and execution. However, I will agree what you propose now appears to be their end game. #hattip
But the app brings in so much clutter, and the interface is poor for quickly incoming tweets...
- Have more options for blocking, including "block this person and everyone who follows them or followed them within last N days"
- Fix trending topic spam. Seriously, how is this so bad? Free advice: for every trending topic a tweet mentions over 1 in a single tweet, the probability that it's spam asymptotically approaches 1.
- Allow an unambiguous, never "played with", chronological timeline. Have a separate view that's your ML playground. The "In case you missed it" and "tweets you might like" features are good but I don't want them randomly appearing in my timeline.
- Allow alternate clients, even if you have to charge a fee.
- Similarly, create a separate free developer-focused API but clearly identify all tweets posted via that as "bot" and allow people to never see tweets posted by a bot, or tweets posted by a bot @ them. Tweets posted from the "alternative client" paid API would not be subject to this marking.
- Identify "sleeper cell" bots -- accounts inactive for a long time that suddenly become active, usually around a single topic, concurrent with many similar bots, and aggressively ban them.
- Do more and better things with Lists. Don't just show me 3 people to follow (usually clearly just based on the last person I looked at). Show me algorithmically curated suggested lists, popular lists, allow me to sort those by # of members, easily find lists that user X belongs to, etc., mark lists as low quality/harassment vehicles. Surface good content shared by my interest lists somewhere other than the timeline.
- My personal #1: give me the likestream of the people I follow. This is easily more interesting than their actual tweets, at least to me. Something like a quarter of my usage these days is visiting individual accounts "Likes" pages. At least use this data in the aforementioned algorithmic curation of Lists/suggested follows.
I disagree. The alternate to a vision you may not agree with is not having two visions. Use data to support one not both.
This solves the problem of timeline being unreadable once you subscribe to enough people. Ain't nobody got time to read all that crap. Once everyone is rate-limited, everyone can easily digest their timeline. Without length limit, tweets become more thoughtful.
4. Fix the UI. Make it easy to view replies. Make it easy to view embedded images. Make it lean and fast. That would give Twitter advantage over similarly bloated services.
5. Anti-trolling measures. This one is really obvious! There should be no indication that you're blocked by another person, they just don't see you anymore. If the blocked person doesn't know they're blocked, they don't get the satisfaction of being blocked, and they don't know when they need to create another account to annoy you. This should be the basic rule when you implement a blocking feature.
6. Open up API. This one is obvious.
+10 to this. The signal to noise on Twitter is terrible.
Pretty sure I'm using it "wrong", but my likelihood of following someone on Twitter is generally inversely proportional to their number of tweets per day.
Of course, there are always counter examples, famous people that don't tweet at all, or people posting dumb shit and not getting followers. That tweet to follower ratio has some variation. Quality matters too and it helps if people have a following outside of Twitter.
But still, I'd say that your likelihood of following someone is not representative of other Twitter users.
2. allow the apps to be used without a login - with the default view showing 'what is on now'. almost every member of my family has attempted to use twitter at some point and just been confused.
3. reformat all the explore pages into ordinary twitter streams
4. acquire nuzzel. their view of 'whats on now' is better than twitter's view
5. drop the video passion-project nonsense. you don't need to own content to use twitter alongside it. strike deals with the content providers instead where tweets are shown alongside (this is already being done) and become a partner to content owners and distributors rather than a competitor
6. improve the core product for users. group messaging, longer tweets, only show replies from people who are authenticated or two degrees away from you by default, etc. etc. (and pro accounts, if you wish)
7. let people pay to get a checkmark, and then let users pay to flair tweets they like
8. better tools for businesses who provide support on twitter. let them pay to use it as a platform and properly authenticate their customers on twitter
9. ditto above but for marketing
I would create a system where subscription to News on Twitter helps to automate payment for individual articles.
1. The lede or quote gets pulled into the tweet.
2. http://t.co becomes a payment-debiting gateway (402 Payment Required).
Almost everybody would benefit from this arrangement:
- Users would no longer need to buy multiple newspaper subscriptions.
- Journalists would be better positioned to ask for revenue share.
- Publishers could gain a larger paying market without needing to
coax user's through the account creation and subscription signup hoops.
I want twitter to be a feed of thoughts an opinions from people I respect, or important updates from companies I'm interested in.
I see a secondary value from twitter by people contributing to a conversation around an event, be that a sports game, a site outage, a traffic jam or an unfolding natural disaster.
Filtering out / systemically discouragingly a lot of the countless low-value/self promotional posts alongside a better hashtag (channel) view would be a great start.
Without getting into specifics, I was constantly blown away by the trends we were able to discover just with simple techniques.
Twitter sells its data, so it really only pencils out for analytics companies like Crimson Hexagon to be B2B. If I were Twitter, I might recognize this as an opportunity to build good in-house filtering tools that are available to their users.
Right now you can turn on notifications for a user's tweets, but that gives you push notifications for all of their tweets which is super annoying. Also, 99% of users don't know that exists.
Their recent move to make trending topics and search more visible in the iPhone app is a step in the right direction but they're a long ways off.
FOMO and live is how they're different from Facebook. I can always go back to Facebook at any time and they'll show me what I missed and I can still engage with it. With Twitter, the discussion has come and gone and I'm left out if I don't know it's happening.
100% agree. Twitter needs to be in the game of maximizing signal-to-noise for their users. In my experience, there's just /way/ too much noise when you're trying to follow along with a live event. I almost never want to see content from a random account with 10 followers. Nor do I want to see a d-list celebrity hocking skin care products. What I really care about is how the conversation is shaping itself over time.
There are many ways of fixing this that don't spoil Twitter's free-speech mission. Personally, I think the answer is in clustering tweets based on topic and sentiment, then presenting a really intuitive filtering UI. You could expose options that would help you understand the broader conversation, but also dive into it at a super granular level.
Getting this right would be in the hard-but-possible realm. Given how many engineers Twitter has stockpiled, I think it's worth trying. Solving the noise problem would necessarily cut down on abuse, too.
Access to most live broadcasts on mobile is still an unsolved problem.
* Let Evan return as CEO (merge with Medium)
... this will restore Twitter management to the situation around 2010, then ...
* Reform or cancel the Trust & Safety council
* Restore open API access and app ecosystem
* Remove side wide censorship tools, add self censorship tools (a la Gab)
* Reverse the timeline changes
* Stop pandering to far left ideologues
Something like that?
The fact that Feminist Frequency is on the "safety council" should tell you enough about it and how useless it is.
it clearly still has mindshare.
I mostly just see replies to other conversations and I don't understand the context. Scrolling through the timeline I can't parse structure, it just seems chaotic.
Barely anyone I know uses twitter. It just seems to be a way to follow celebrities and politicians, I don't really care what they have to say.
I'm probably missing something here.
Definitely. I had the same opinion, couldn't really figure out why it had any value. At some point I created a politically-oriented (anonymous) profile to interact before one of our local elections. I followed enough of the people who used it well (media, some politicians, various individuals) to pick up the value in it.
Killed that profile, created my own, still enjoy it. I don't follow too many people, I prune noise by either unfollowing or muting. I still don't care to be one of the chatteratii but it's great.
Some journalists (usually serious ones), some startuppy people, some friends, some investors. I often read stuff long before it hits the news, I see what journalists say on a less-scripted platform. Find opinions you value, follow them. Use e.g. Tweetbot.
- Pay video creators out the ass to get them to dual-publish from YouTube, and create auto-sync features that let them publish in both locations. Build in live-streaming functionality to compete with Twitch.
- "Async realtime". When watching a show, make it possible to replay Homeland tweets from the time you start. If you watch an Apple Keynote later, make the realtime tweets replay, and make it possible to add your own.
- Allow different engagement models. If someone has a whiff of abuse in their feed, make it trivial for them to see only verified + low risk users. The moment someone sends an @message to someone they've never conversed with with a single abusive word, crank the risk on them. If someone wants to engage with the firehose, make that the default.
- Make it easy to "import" feeds. I've had at least 3 friends ask me who to follow, and then we spend 15 minutes scrolling through my follow list, they manually look them up. When a new user registers on Twitter, I should be able to pick 3 people I'm most interested in following, and it should then recommend the people they like the most.
- It should be one-click to "super follow" someone, and get all their follows into my feed. Make it trivial to get an awesome, active feed. And trivial to reduce noise when I'm not interested in something.
Craigslist remains an institution, even if its impact is beginning to lessen. Twitter is a protocol, and an excellent one. If it continues to serve as a backbone of public-domain discourse, it can remain relevant for the foreseeable future.
WhatsApp had 55 employees at the time of acquisition, with 0.5B monthly users. Twitter currently has 0.3B monthly users and 3860 employees.
I keep considering TWTR, even had a limit order open for a while, but keep walking away.
I'm guessing Twitter has about as many users as it can ever hope to have, which means it's no longer about growth, it's about profits. That means it's time to cut costs, largely in engineering. You need a far smaller team to run a service and make incremental improvements than you need to grow a service aggressively.
1. Move the chronological feed to the background, the feed should be sorted by relevancy not time. (If you're a power user you can click to the raw chronological feed.)
2. Right now you can only follow users and not interests. This makes it extremely hard for new users to get a sensible feed of content. If a mainstream user signs up for Twitter they are only going to spend a minute or so to set things up. Twitter needs to immediately add value for those users.
3. Use a machine learning approach to learn what a user is interested in based on email clicks. (Quora does a great job at that.)
4. Redesign all apps and simply. A good example is their settings screen. Another is the crazy behaviour that you have to put a . in front of your tweet. Get rid of all those power user features and settings and simplify.
5. Remove abusive bots and clearly mark bots as bots. Twitter is spending millions to facilitate people engaging in follow spam and other forms of spam.
6. Build up a dedicated team to make sure Twitter works for high profile users. (IE, do notifications and messages work if i have >10m followers). They need a team on top of that to keep those users happy.
7. Some general tips: https://getstream.io/blog/13-tips-for-a-highly-engaging-news...
When I look at Twitter Moments, it's just crap, it looks like the front page of Yahoo. It should really be a collection of information followed by the people I'm following, etc.
On the usability side, there's lots of room for improvement in terms of fostering meaningful discussion, which in turn would lead to stronger social ties between users. Addressing that issue would probably have to start with an effort to improve discoverability of accounts that engage thoughtfully with other users. So people who reply to tweets that earn hearts might show up in suggestions more often, etc.
I'd also work to discourage endless ICYMI repostings of big multimedia tweets and go back to a chronological timeline. If there's too much noise in a chronological timeline, that means too much clickbait/link spam is being posted, and that's the real issue.
From a revenue perspective, there are a bunch of options worth looking at: a Patreon model to encourage people with great insight to tweet more; more accessible paid analytics, baked right into the app that could help non-business users improve the quality of what they send out; an in-app store for subscribing to third-party add-ons.
Basically, at some point it's worth realizing that plenty of mobile users will spend some money for an improved experience. The constant focus on ad-based revenue makes money, but ultimately incentivizes the company to do things that make the overall product experience worse.
- No character penalty for URLs
- Let people play with the data and metadata, exposing fake accounts is good for all
- Encourage bots to be bots
- Stump the chumps. Make this type of charade harder to pull off: @rea1DonaldTrump vs. @realDonaldTrump
I love Twitter, but it becomes less of a platform for personal expression and more of a machine operated tool for propagandists and spam garbage when you just widely allow botnets. For instance, do a little digging into some of the accts that constantly retweet Trump (Dems are no better). Maybe they tie back to alt-right blog-nets - not humans - which also managed to hijack the search engines to some extent. That ain't personal expression.
If they can't generate some new excitement, the BUMMER is, messaging is the future. I'll argue FB and everyone else will be known as messaging platforms - not a face book or social news feed.
With that focus, I believe Twitter can return to growth in its user base. There is more that could be done to make the experience more engaging, for example, without interfering with the core experience. By mixing some suggested tweets into my feed using machine learning, Twitter could increase engagement. The new user experience would flow better with good use of machine learning.
In terms of monetization, it's about the data. Twitter APIs should be recognized as best-in-class, and access should be sold on a subscription basis on a graduated scale based on frequency of access.
There is a natural scale to core Twitter, and it might not be much bigger than it is right now. Sometimes we have to be content with what we've got -- which in Twitter's case is nothing to sneeze at. They shouldn't be going all "New Coke" getting into video and media in my opinion.
------
Dear Twitter,
You have it in your power to truly differentiate your platform and make the world a better place by implementing controversial topic and filter bubble detection (per the paper we looked at yesterday), together with letting users see their polarity score (per today’s paper) and making controversy reducing / filter-busting follower recommendations (also per today’s paper). This would be something new and unique in the world of mass media consumption, and could help to make Twitter great again.
How about it?
Regards, Adrian.
Essentially making Twitter 'too big to fail'.
Tell shareholders that they're in for the long haul and that they can write off any chances for quick bucks.
Most probably - unfortunately - cut deeply into the employee base because there is no way Twitter could sustain the company size they are at today based on the product that they have.
Does CNN pay Twitter every time they read someone's tweet on the air? I'm not talking about a "newsworthy" tweet (for example one from a politician's account), but CNN occasionally says, "Let's see what a random person on the internet thinks about this development." Then they prominently focus on a couple tweets. I think CNN (or who ever) should pay for that content.
(Like any software company, offer lower pricing to charities.)
Use that cash to get rid of ads (they are not working) and invest in more tools for publishers (who are now paying).
Revert it back to pure text, which can include any type of url
Make the tweets always load chronologically
Make the interface faster loading and less JavaScripty
open up the API
basically, turn it back into #OldTwitter from 2010
I would cut back on research (or at least bring it in-house) - $713 million is too much. If they paid each of their researchers 200K per year, they could hire 3500 of them which is insane.
- Charge for longer tweets in the following way
- 200 chars -> $10/year
- 500 chars -> $10/month or $100/year
- 1000 chars -> $100/month or $1000/year
[1]: https://hackernoon.com/the-power-to-build-communities-a-resp...
1) Add golden heart
2) Sell golden hearts to users.
3) Reward some golden hearts daily to users, perhaps based on tiered ranking.
4) Allow advertisers to gift golden hearts to users.
5) 'Promote' tweets with golden hearts and display them in Moments.
In short, allow peer promotion. Red hearts are currently being wasted as weak social signals and nods. This change blurs the line between ads and peer-promotion.
Even if mechanism is same, I think result will be different for Twitter.
- clarify community guidelines
- threaded replies
- upvotes
- groups public/private
- add channels
- follow anything, focus on live
- then I'd buy Reddit & Imgur.
Add a feature that allows users to censor their feeds / remove @replies from "trolls".
Decrease engineering staff, increase outbound sales people.
Establish syndication rights with NFL.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/39095000/lily-allen-wa...
I'd expect it be something between Facebook and twitter itself. Nope never google+.
It needs a fresh look hmm! By fresh I meant the design as the aesthetics of web Facebook messenger a modern, miminial, fresh look. That Facebook lacks.
I'd want to it be bit less minimal but not as much bloated as Facebook hence I suggestrd earlier something between the Facebook and twitter itself.
It's stalled and boring, and at this point it looks like a driveless train that could hit the dead end pretty soon.
Capital turns these companies into SJW havens where nothing gets done but they get to promote the companies as part of valley culture/cultural meccas. Look at Github, for example.
If that turns out to not be the case, then the strategy would depend on how far from profitability they are -- are we talking about minor tweaks to the business model? Or a major overhaul of entire company?
In short, how would I turn it around? I'd step in and do a large analytic effort on the status quo, and then react to the result.
- Suspending accounts for no reason at all.
- Shadow banning users by hiding their replies (they refer to certain users as "low quality").
- Aggressive censorship of alternative opinions.
I feel like you're probably including instances of harassment here, which is generally unfair.
this places the payment model in alignment with who the actual beneficiaries of twitter are. it's a mass broadcast advertising/propaganda platform. let the propagandists pay for it.
Facebook isn't great because of how it looks, but because they have React, hiphop (or what's the name now), things like that; and that allows them to scale and build and iterate more quickly.
Twitter had Bootstrap and that was great investment IMO... now the Bootstrap guys all left. Why?
Twitter's built Aurora, large parts of Mesos, Bootstrap, Storm, Heron, Pants, ThriftMux, DistributedLog, Apache Cotton, Iago, Scalding, Finagle, and Finatra. A lot of these exist so they can build things quicker.
As it stands now, I deleted Twitter simply because it's nothing but corporate accounts, overly aggressive SJWs posturing over every damn thing, and the only content I actually cared about was reposted from Instagram (apart from a few people I know who live streamed, but have since switched platforms). So now I only use Instagram.
http://blog.dilbert.com/post/157826468646/nothing-to-see-her...
Want to facilitate revolutions in other countries with the help of the CIA? That's cool. No problem.
Guaranteed to kill twitter within a year.
I think Twitter has always been a completely ridiculous service and it's a poster child for this misguided iteration of Internet companies. If we just get enough users, we HAVE to make a profit! Turns out that isn't the case. The only thing I've seen Twitter accomplish is poisoning our collective consciousness with false information and a bad model of reality provided by an unsustainable system.
- Keep it simple. Stop trying to be Facebook and Snapchat and Youtube all at once.
- Better AI / search to enable/improve things like custom timelines and notifications.
- Optional paid accounts with appropriate benefits. Keep the cost low and don't penalize unpaid accounts.
2) Keep the timeline simple.
3) Better custom timelines, searches, and notifications.
4) Stop trying to copy Facebook, Whatsapp, Snapchat, etc. and just be the best Twitter possible.
1. Focus on making the company profitable by cutting down on staff and resources. Seriously, Twitter doesn't need thousands of employees, a large HQ and all that other fancy stuff. I think a team of about 30 people could probably run it fine.
2. Get developers on board again. Open up API access, stop shutting down/blocking projects, etc. Make people feel like they could start a business on Twitter's platform, without the rug being pulled out down the line.
3. Get rid of the Trust and Safety Council. It's currently a bunch of left wingers that don't care much for freedom of speech, which groups like the ACLU suspiciously absent.
4. Improve moderation. Kick out terrorists and nutcases on the 'left', stop looking for every excuse to ban right wing users and generally treat everyone with respect all around.
5. Try and make the Android app more usable. Because at the moment, it's really awkward to use and gets rather slow at times.
6. Stop using verification and unverification as a punishment. Really, it's like Twitter is being as confusing as possible here.
7. Have the timeline set to how it used to be. Remove the 'show best tweets first' crap from any accounts unfortunate enough to still have it enabled.
8. Make things like URLs not count towards the character limit. I think Gab already does this, and it's very useful.
There's this idea that I hear mostly from the "right" that "freedom of speech" means "let people be assholes to one another with impunity."
We need to fight back when the government attempts to abridge free speech. That's what the ACLU is good at. But Twitter is a community -- a community under no legal obligation to include toxic users.
"Freedom of speech" gives people who don't fit in at Twitter the right to go build their own community that's as toxic as they want amongst themselves.
As a Twitter user, I don't want to have to worry about being attacked or experiencing floods of toxic responses to something I might say. Thankfully I don't. But I do see toxic content directed at people fairly regularly. Toxic content meaning: Stuff that attempts to make no point, just attempts to spread hate or fear.
I'm really struggling to see how to maintain/develop and work on such a complex problem at that scale with a team of only 30.
http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/silence-frogs-why-twitter-censoring...
This is the price they now pay.
Also, Twitter isn't so much a business as it's a hybrid speech platform/media outlet and moneyed interests shape it as they please to promote the agenda they want.
It's a greenfield space no one else is really jumping upon yet. Focus may have turned to on-demand TV, but people still want to watch sports live, and Twitter already has acquired some of those deals as the sport franchises get more comfortable with online distribution. Trump's tweets, the presidential debates broadcast on Twitter and the fact people turn to Twitter during breaking news make it a logical extension to move into news and possibly finance too.
Twitter's modern-day utility seems very low outside of news/sports/politics and the average joe has moved their engagement to more visual platforms like Instagram and Snapchat where it is much easier to create and consume more personal content and updates.
Twitter would also be able to focus their monetization and advertising efforts around a much tighter content and audience niche. Plus consumers are used to paying for some of this premium content, making monetization of a freemium model even easier.
reply