As a result, nearly all the endorsements on my LI have come from non-technical folks who just know buzzwords (e.g. python was my most-endorsed skill even even though this isn't my most used language by far, and any engineer taking a quick glance at my projects -- almost all native C/C++/ObjC -- would realize it. Now I'm getting lots of pitches for python gigs...)
If there was a way to (optionally) approve an endorsement beforehand, that would help.
Endorsements tend to be just extra noise with all those pictures, and on many profiles there is rather important information (education, projects, etc.) below the skills section. You don't want your reader getting lost in the endorsements before getting to some useful info.
I've also turned off the endorsements because I was just getting driveby endorsements for things like J2EE.
Is there a job-search downside to deleting your account, provided you have a decent Google cross section otherwise via conference talks, blog, github, etc?
I can't tell if LinkedIn has marketed itself into an actual perception that not having an account means you don't care about career or the like.
Worthless. Craigs List is cheaper and far more effective, with a well-written help wanted ad.
After that, I just cared only about getting recommendations from CEOs and CTOs etc. on LinkedIn. These actually are useful and are a true marker of your reputation. Endorsements need to be completely overhauled or abandoned. They have the potential to be cool if somehow there were rep points that could be distributed for the given skill set that people were actually qualified in to give but that would be way too complicated for most people to even understand or care about.
And I allegedly endorsed someone for "TeamCity" before I knew what it was!
Either they're faking the data or their UI design is negligent-to-malicious levels of bad.
"It turns out that people’s interview language of choice matched their most endorsed language on LinkedIn just under 50% of the time, so, you know, just slightly worse than flipping a coin."
That would only be true if there were only two programming languages.
At that point, why not use static images for data visualizations instead?
They encourage people to endorse their friends, and they give us some tags. Lots of people will, on the theory they're somehow helping their friends, do this thing.
But the tags they offer have a tenuous relationship with reality.
Even if the tag is wrong, that someone vouched for you in some minor way might be statistically significant.
Of course, it could be that the UI encourages mindless tagging, therefore it's all cruft.
If you have done work for him, I'd argue the tag at least means he liked the work. If not, then yeah, useless data.
