Even good bots fight: The case of Wikipedia (plos.org)
> The first ever conversation between two simple artificial intelligence agents ended in a conflict.

In my first AI class we spend about ½ the course working on chat bots. My biggest take away was that they are nothing more than a clever bag of tricks designed to fool you into thinking they are intelligent. The key to every successful chat bot is clever social engineering and very little to do with actual intelligence.

I would agree, though frequently the same is true for human dialogue too; that being clever social engineering is the key and that actual intelligence is rarely a factor.

To be fair, I frequently get mistaken for being a bot.

