In my first AI class we spend about ½ the course working on chat bots. My biggest take away was that they are nothing more than a clever bag of tricks designed to fool you into thinking they are intelligent. The key to every successful chat bot is clever social engineering and very little to do with actual intelligence.
reply
To be fair, I frequently get mistaken for being a bot.
In my first AI class we spend about ½ the course working on chat bots. My biggest take away was that they are nothing more than a clever bag of tricks designed to fool you into thinking they are intelligent. The key to every successful chat bot is clever social engineering and very little to do with actual intelligence.
reply