I built it because I wanted it to exist and I was tired of waiting for somebody else to build it. And because I believe so heavily in open source, I wrote up detailed instructions on how to build each phase of the process: the PCB, CAD, wood machining, and laser cutting.
Turn Touch is also on Kickstarter, which is the culmination of 3 years of learning and work. I'm a solo indie developer and if I can learn to build this, so can anybody else.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/samuelclay/turn-touch-b...
reply
I built it because I wanted it to exist and I was tired of waiting for somebody else to build it. And because I believe so heavily in open source, I wrote up detailed instructions on how to build each phase of the process: the PCB, CAD, wood machining, and laser cutting.
Turn Touch is also on Kickstarter, which is the culmination of 3 years of learning and work. I'm a solo indie developer and if I can learn to build this, so can anybody else.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/samuelclay/turn-touch-b...
reply