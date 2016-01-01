At first I would mentally do "well, Ni is 2, Go is 5, 2+5=7, 7 is Nana, so that's the answer" and at some point I was able to do it directly without translating the numbers to my native language.
I was pretty excited to see a Norwegian flag on there, as not only do I sometimes not understand numbers, but there are a few different ways to say larger numbers. Click on the link and it is unavailable. I was sorely disappointed.
I've considered adding a fallback API like Google's Cloud API if the browser is unavailable, but I haven't done that yet.
On the main page, consider listing the languages, rather than using flags. Languages and countries don't always correspond one-to-one; many of the flags you have link to the same language, and conversely there are multiple languages spoken in some countries. A language list would be both more compact and more directly convey what people want to look for, rather than making people indirect through "I want to learn more of language X, which of the several countries speaking that language should I select, and does it make a difference?".
(That said, if you later expand to cover regional differences in accent, distinguishing between countries seems useful for that.)
In Chinese, the number "100,000" is not read as "100 thousand", rather it is "10 ten-thousands". This makes translating numbers in the range of 100,000-10,000,000 a bit awkward if you are not used to it.
"72" might be "seventy-two" but it is also "two plus seventy."
