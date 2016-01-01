Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Master Numbers in a Foreign Language (foreignnumbers.com)
23 points by jasonlfunk 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





One trick that helped me to master the numbers in a foreign languages was to mentally make additions in that language. For example, in Japanese, I would ask myself "How much is Ni plus Go?"

At first I would mentally do "well, Ni is 2, Go is 5, 2+5=7, 7 is Nana, so that's the answer" and at some point I was able to do it directly without translating the numbers to my native language.

reply


That's a great idea for an advanced mode. Everyone loves math problems. :)

reply


Mine only shows "American" on Firefox, plenty of other languages on Chrome, both on Windows 10. Why the discrepancy?

reply


Not all languages in the "Lots of Supported Languages" are actually supported; i.e. Greek, Turkish, Swedish...

reply


I'm learning Swedish, so that was the first I tried, and it worked perfectly for me. (Firefox 51.01, MacOS X 10.11)

reply


This!

I was pretty excited to see a Norwegian flag on there, as not only do I sometimes not understand numbers, but there are a few different ways to say larger numbers. Click on the link and it is unavailable. I was sorely disappointed.

reply


Hm, I'll look into it. Right now it is using the built-in SpeechSynthesis library in the browser. You may try installing the language in the accessibility settings for your OS. (Could you try this and let me know?)

I've considered adding a fallback API like Google's Cloud API if the browser is unavailable, but I haven't done that yet.

If you didn't, be sure to get on the feedback/email list and I'll let you know when I do.

reply


Author here. I'm working on launching a new webapp dedicated to helping language learners master numbers both in production and listening comprehension. I'd love any feedback, tips, or suggestions from the HN community.

reply


Very nice idea.

On the main page, consider listing the languages, rather than using flags. Languages and countries don't always correspond one-to-one; many of the flags you have link to the same language, and conversely there are multiple languages spoken in some countries. A language list would be both more compact and more directly convey what people want to look for, rather than making people indirect through "I want to learn more of language X, which of the several countries speaking that language should I select, and does it make a difference?".

(That said, if you later expand to cover regional differences in accent, distinguishing between countries seems useful for that.)

reply


Thanks! Regional dialects and differences in accent would be a great idea. I may end up being limited by the availability of the audio since I'm using a speech synthesis library at the moment. Perhaps some fallback methods of crowd-sourced audio for the less-common dialects would be an option.

reply


Can you add the names of the languages below the flags (probably both in English, and in that language as well)? It's not super easy to scan for the language I'm interested in based on flags alone, assuming I even know what the flag looks like.

reply


This looks like it will be quite useful for anyone practicing languages that have their own word for 10,000 (Chinese, Japanese, etc), thanks!

In Chinese, the number "100,000" is not read as "100 thousand", rather it is "10 ten-thousands". This makes translating numbers in the range of 100,000-10,000,000 a bit awkward if you are not used to it.

reply


Norwegian has a similar thing, mostly used by older folks.

"72" might be "seventy-two" but it is also "two plus seventy."

reply


This is very cool. And it has Korean. When I tried to do Korean in Rosetta Stone, numbers are where I dropped off. With that said, it would be nice if there were a learning mode for people who don't know the numbers to learn them through this.

reply


I am planning to add this! If you are interested, be sure to get on the list to know when it's released.

reply


Just ran through Hungarian for a bit - lots of fun. Hungarian is easy as the numbering system is super consistent and logical. Though this just covers the cardinal numbers. The other types in Hungarian are quite different.

reply


Really? Like what, for instance? I know that ordinal numbers are typically different in languages. Are there others?

reply


This is amazing! Adding a "years" category would be great too!

reply


Thanks! Great idea.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: