Did you pay Marc Andreessen for advice and was it worth it?

I see you can ask Marc Andreessen for advice at https://21.co/pmarca/ - It costs $100 if he answers... Has anyone here asked him for advice and received it, and if so, was it worth the $100? I saw this a day or so ago, and at the time it was $20. The price seems to be inflating fast!
I'm not a VC industry insider, but I've spent enough time in the industry as a peon analyst to see the industry for what it is. I've written before about how nearly all VC partners are ridiculously conservative bandwagoners (they only invest if someone else invests), with the sole (to my knowledge) exception being Marc Andreessen. There might be exceptions out there, but the thing I always admired about him is his ability to fully commit to a business without any social proof. And I believe that this attribute is what makes him successful. If you are taking his advice on whether to invest in something, it's probably worth the $100.
Never worked with him personally, but I'm sure his business advice is gonna be pretty sound even if I don't know how it rates relative to other VCs. But I think the real point is that it is important to know what you're asking him about before anybody can tell you if it is a good idea. You wouldn't ask him about plumbing, right?
