Did you pay Marc Andreessen for advice and was it worth it?
54 points by wocg 1 hour ago
I see you can ask Marc Andreessen for advice at https://21.co/pmarca/ - It costs $100 if he answers... Has anyone here asked him for advice and received it, and if so, was it worth the $100? I saw this a day or so ago, and at the time it was $20. The price seems to be inflating fast!





What are you asking his advice for?

I'm not a VC industry insider, but I've spent enough time in the industry as a peon analyst to see the industry for what it is. I've written before about how nearly all VC partners are ridiculously conservative bandwagoners (they only invest if someone else invests), with the sole (to my knowledge) exception being Marc Andreessen. There might be exceptions out there, but the thing I always admired about him is his ability to fully commit to a business without any social proof. And I believe that this attribute is what makes him successful. If you are taking his advice on whether to invest in something, it's probably worth the $100.

Never worked with him personally, but I'm sure his business advice is gonna be pretty sound even if I don't know how it rates relative to other VCs. But I think the real point is that it is important to know what you're asking him about before anybody can tell you if it is a good idea. You wouldn't ask him about plumbing, right?

I think it's just a really interesting way to gate a contact form and get people to think twice about sending off an email. Lots of people have thought about how to avoid spam: finding a way to have to pay to get into an inbox might just be the ticket.

whatever you want to ask him: I'll answer it for $1

I like this service, but where can I see a full list of people I can pay to contact? I tried finding a link on the site, but couldn't.

He's making a tradeoff here. This is an ingenious way to filter the 'massive' noise-to-signal ratio on his inbox, but at the same time it makes some of the random but legitimate questions go away.

Someone should spend the money to ask him if he thinks the service is worth it, or if he would have used a similar service at any point in his career.

There's no need to ask that. Just see if he's still using it in a few months, or if the price has escalated drastically.

Yeah and here is my question - how much of your own money did you give to this meaningful cause?

What was his response?

shouldn't this be marked with "Ask HN:"?

> "Was it worth it?"

The proceeds go to programs promoting underrepresented genders and ethnicities in tech, I'd say that yes it is quite "worth it".

I think the question was whether the advice was worth $100, not whether the $100 went toward a meaningful cause.

It also appears to be optional to donate the money earned through this service, as the payee may opt to keep the proceeds instead.

Number of genders reminds me Unicode problems.

