https://order.dominos.com/orderstorage/GetTrackerData?Phone=...
for each phone number of input.
(Also, this is the original post, may want to edit the link:
http://www.technologyversus.com/pizza/ )
If I knew someone's phone number I could potentially use this to impersonate a delivery driver to gain access to someone (at a residential address or business)...
I mean sure, I could just knock on a door or walk in impersonating someone else... but expecting a pizza delivery is different than ignoring/alerting someone to an unknown solicitor.
OR you could also potentially use it to locate someone based on phone number by following a delivery driver from the local Domino's?
You could also just use it to steal pizza. Just find the contact information of a bunch of people in a nearby condo building and wait at the door and say "Oh is that for John Doe? That's me, I'll take it"
Almost free because you shouldn't forget to tip the driver you're stealing the pizza from!
I wonder if it also opens the doors to some kind of social engineering attack, with someone pretending to be Domino's asking for money over the phone.
As an aside I thought this is rather cool - Pizza Party a CLI for Domino's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J691aLfkWP0
(One day I'd like to be able to afford to cron job something like that ;)
