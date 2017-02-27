Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla Tanks After Goldman Downgrades to Sell (bloomberg.com)
8 points by sillypuddy 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





It is almost like there is a secondary agenda here. It's difficult to see how anyone arrived at these conclusions.

reply


5% down != tanks

reply


IIRC wasn't there just a debate here on HN about the wisdom of shorting Tesla stock?

reply


There's also a fitting debate about blindly follow GS.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: