Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Tesla Tanks After Goldman Downgrades to Sell
(
bloomberg.com
)
8 points
by
sillypuddy
18 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
KirinDave
1 minute ago
It is almost like there is a secondary agenda here. It's difficult to see how anyone arrived at these conclusions.
reply
cryptozeus
0 minutes ago
5% down != tanks
reply
M_Grey
11 minutes ago
IIRC wasn't there just a debate here on HN about the wisdom of shorting Tesla stock?
reply
angstrom
1 minute ago
There's also a fitting debate about blindly follow GS.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply