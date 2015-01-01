Hacker News
My 2015 MacBook Pro Retina Exploded
36 points
by
zepolen
19 minutes ago
josefdlange
3 minutes ago
I get the whole "cautionary tale" thing, but you should probably contact Apple to remedy both your personal loss and so that they have more information about failing components. In my experience they take this stuff very seriously.
John23832
1 minute ago
Given the debacle that was the Note 7 (which came from Samsung's obsession with thinness), I'm surprised we don't see more of these super thin devices catching fire. Luckily nobody was seriously hurt.
Next-gen's MPB will be .5 inches slimmer.
DenisM
2 minutes ago
Well, one more thing to worry about. Should I leave my MacBooks in the bathroom sink when going out?
