Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
[flagged]
StuntPope
21 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
muninn_
2 minutes ago
Interesting. What I've been seeing from my fellow liberals lately is freedom of everything except difference in opinion. I think Milo, for example, is a gigantic troll and probably a bad person... but he has a right to speak freely, just like Westboro Baptist Church does.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: