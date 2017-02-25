Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to Self-Publish a Novel in 2017 (zhubert.com)
The author mentions getting a copy editor, but I would also advise hiring a development editor and/or getting feedback from beta readers. Quoting Stephen King (1):

Show your piece to a number of people—ten, let us say. Listen carefully to what they tell you. Smile and nod a lot. Then review what was said very carefully. If your critics are all telling you the same thing about some facet of your story—a plot twist that doesn’t work, a character who rings false, stilted narrative, or half a dozen other possibles—change that facet.

It doesn’t matter if you really liked that twist of that character; if a lot of people are telling you something is wrong with your piece, it is. If seven or eight of them are hitting on that same thing, I’d still suggest changing it. But if everyone—or even most everyone—is criticizing something different, you can safely disregard what all of them say.

In the same piece, King advises “if it’s bad, kill it.” (“When it comes to people, mercy killing is against the law. When it comes to fiction, it is the law.”)

1. http://www.jerryjenkins.com/guest-blog-from-stephen-king/

Howdy, author here. Completely agree on the early reader feedback. I went through two rounds of readers (alpha and beta) and it was immensely helpful in grinding down some of the rough edges of the book.

A development editor would be fantastic as well, I honestly just didn't know where to find one!

With this approach, your novel becomes an average of what the masses like to read, rather than what you wanted to say. Engineered for the masses, so to speak. Which, of course, could explain why King is so successful.

Not for if it's just one thing

He says ignore the gradient

I just finished my first book, and I went a little bit different of a route than the author here.

I know this isn't very DIY, but it's probably worth knowing it's an option: I simply hired someone who works at a book publishing company to edit and typeset the book for me on the side. The person I hired does it for a living and is incredibly good at it. Let's just say it's not the most lucrative career choice, so I had the entire book edited and typeset by a professional for about $400.

This also had the added benefit of letting me write and get feedback from early readers using google docs, which was incredibly important.

I ended up paying her a pretty big bonus on top of that (as we pre-sold $110,000 worth and since publishing a couple days ago have brought in another $2,000 - all straight profit since we're ebook only so far and not on Amazon) but for my time and sanity it was very, very worth it.

Congratulations! May I ask how you managed to presell that well with your first book? Did you apply any specific marketing techniques?

Haha, well it's a book about Internet marketing (we wanted to create a practical step-by-step guide that read like a programming tutorial), so we've tried hundreds of things over the years and know what works. We made a promise to use only the things in the book to sell it (except none of the paid stuff).

We ended up changing the marketing messaging to "the ultimate growth hacking guide" from "a step-by-step guide to user acquisition" because that performed 200% better in our A/B tests, and I'm still a little bitter about that, but the money soothes my bitterness. So that was important.

Our biggest winners tactics-wise were sharing the first couple chapters on Medium and cheating a little bit, doing the same on Reddit, with a link that said "if you want more like this pre-order the book," and we worked Twitter pretty well and did a few guest speaking engagements, but no silver bullets, just a lot of lead ones.

Link to a chapter on Medium: https://medium.com/startup-grind/seo-is-not-hard-a-step-by-s...

(Link to pre-sales page, for reference: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-ultimate-growth-hacki...)

I'd love to know who you used.

Email me, and I'll introduce you. Email in bio.

Forget all the tooling. There are two battles:

1. To write the best book you possibly can

2. To print, market and sell that book

Far and away the most important thing is No. 1, because No. 2 cannot happen effectively without that. And the bar is high - very high. So in many ways the battle is lost or won by the time you've put down your pen. Yes marketing and distribution are incredibly important. Design too. But none of it is going to do much good unless the book really works. And making a book work is not hit and miss. It's the product of a very exact type of knowledge and skill - this is especially true of genre work. Of course, there have been a few tremendous exceptions - but you'll know if you're one of those.

So with self-publishing, as with ordinary publishing: first write a great book.

For that the tools you need are:

1. Someone who can give you tough feedback and who knows what they're talking about

2. A writing group for softer, more regular feedback

3. Long practice in writing shorter work

4. Long practice in critical reading of other people's work, especially unpublished work. You'll never make a mistake once you see that mistake and understand it in someone else's work.

How to self-publish a paperback novel, that is. Looks like a lot of good advice!

For my use case (self-publishing a digital-only book):

I wrote "Learn Java the Hard Way" using Leanpub and I was pleased with the experience, but their build tools are closed-source and sort-of creaky and the tweak-compile-preview cycle is WAY too slow for my workflow.

I intend to use Softcover for my next one.

Recently I switched to Gumroad for fulfillment and I have been incredibly happy with them. Highly recommended.

Does Gumroad have a solution for VAT? That was one of the things that lead me to use Amazon instead.

Happy to update the post with alternatives.

I'm writing a technical book at the moment and looking at a couple of ways to get it to print. Is there a particular reason why you're looking at Softcover, or is just "better than Leanpub"?

reply


I have published two tech books on leanpub, if you like markdown then leanpub is great. Earlier it used to be free, but now they charge 99$ for carrying a book, their rates are awesome, you get something like 90% of tge book sales

I've been toying with the idea of a site for original written works, in the same vein as current fanfiction sites or Deviantart.

I imagine it would end up working along the shareware model, x chapters here for free and purchase access to the full story, or something along those lines - though if there is a market for it you could use it as a streamlining process for publishing houses I suppose

Is anybody aware of a site like that in the wild already?

Thanks for this, it's interesting to see an article that goes from showing step zero all the way to selling on Amazon. I tried getting my novel published in 2012 and was rejected by many literary agents to the point I was having trouble finding any left that I had not submitted to. I considered self-publishing at the time but decided against it. I'll keep this bookmarked should I choose to self publish in the future.

I'm happy that this might to useful to you in the future!

Anyone have any example of a more agile customer development driven process for writing fiction?

tldr:

- use proprietary tool №1

- enslave yourself to Amazon

- use proprietary tool №2 from Amazon

Others offering self-publishing advice stress using both Amazon CreateSpace and IngramSpark/Lightning Source for broader distribution.

See: http://selfpublishingadvice.org/watchdog-ingram-spark-vs-cre...

Ugh Facebook really? I would want t read it but how do I remember? An email would work maybe. But a text would get me for sure but I don't have Facebook

I don't understand, I didn't see any reference to Facebook aside from the standard social media links at the bottom.

I think he's referring to the "book club" on http://www.singularbook.com/ which is a link to Facebook.

That homepage also has a 3MB image of the cover on it, bit excessive. Google reckon on saving 2.8MB by image optimisation (or 3.4MB when targetting desktop), https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/?url=... .

