I can share that our platform is built on top of ARIMA models, but with a lot of pre-processing work done previously to try and figure out automatically the best parameters to use, as well as a lot of previous hand-tweaking done by ourselves in-house using different datasets (we started out tuning it for forecasting energy consumption, but figured that the resulting models were performing well enough to warrant testing in other domains).
Right now we're opening it up for testing to get more feedback on its performance, so feel free to shoot any more questions or feedback.
However, due to how we model the forecast, it isn't realistic to expect ultra-long term predictions, as eventually the forecast will revert to the mean of the series.
In a more practical note, we have seen good results with forecast windows in between 1/4 and 1/8 the size of the historic data given. So, in your case you could expect between 1-3 months of forecast.
