Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Physicist Who Denies That Dark Matter Exists (nautil.us)
6 points by dnetesn 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Good read about a contrasting scientific view of dark matter.

I also found this quote very relative to this age.

"Why not? What’s the big deal? If something doesn't work, fix it. I wasn't trying to be bold. I was very naïve at the time. I didn't understand that scientists are just as swayed as other people by conventions and interests."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: